Traction Exploration Inc.: Traction Exploration Anticipated To Trade on the CSE Under the Symbol "TRAC" Commencing Wednesday, September 1, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Traction Exploration Inc. ("Traction" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and that trading of the Shares is expected to commence at market open on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The Shares will trade under the symbol "TRAC" and the ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Shares are, respectively, CA89238W1068 and 89238W106.

The Company also announces that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus (the "Prospectus") from the British Columbia Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission, Manitoba Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of the 5,710,000 Shares and 5,710,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company that were issued upon the deemed exercise of the Company's previously outstanding 5,710,000 special warrants.

About the Company

Traction is a mineral exploration company with an objective to locate and develop economic mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and holds an option over the Whitewater Property located in the Slocan Mining Division, Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Traction Exploration Inc.

