New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Traders around the world have started to move towards CFD trading a specific type of trade that involves trading asset contracts. The CFD market can be considered as the "digital" version of real markets, except for the fact that you are buying a price contract instead of an underlying asset, be it a stock, commodity, indices, or crypto assets.





One of the easiest ways to start trading crypto CFDs is through a reputable platform like Bitop, a digital assets trading platform that focuses on CFDs and provides a unique trading experience, especially towards new users allowing them to seamlessly trade, conduct transactions of any size, and have a free and open trading environment. At the same time, the trading platform has issued its own token, BTOP Token, the only business value transfer medium circulating on the platform.

Their native token will power the platform's collateralized lending attribute and will combine DeFi and centralized exchange to institute collateral lending into its ecological constructor, granting customers a clear and straightforward experience. At the same time, Bitop offers an affiliate program where users can earn a certain portion of their referred user's transaction fee as commission. The portal follows a tiered rebate ratio for its members and the cap limit is fixed at 15%.

Community Reward Mechanism

Who doesn't like to be rewarded? With Bitop, the POC (Proof Of Contribution) is about using the community node mechanism to reward the three communities for long-term cooperation.

The platform rewards users who contribute with registration invitations, sharing content and social contributions:

Community Node Rewards: in addition to the normal mining revenue, BITOP platform rewards community nodes with 20% of the total quarterly transaction fees in the form of BTC, ETH and USDT.

Registration Rewards: users who invite new users to register can get invitation rewards. Initially, when a static mechanism is used, both the inviter and the invitee can get a fixed amount of invitation rewards. In the long term, the incentive will be calculated dynamically to ensure the balance between the number and price of BTOP.

Sharing and forwarding rewards: share and forward information related to the platform or the community. Including sharing information within the platform - announcements, transaction details, website information, etc. Community messages and social media content. Simply, submit the relevant sharing links on the platform

Content creation rewards: create content related to BITOP such as tweets, press releases, videos, blog entries, etc.

Some extra outstanding features include first-grade security with two-factor authentication, trusted computing, ring signatures, homomorphic encryption, and zero-knowledge proofs to ensure user data security and encryption privacy. As well as allowing users to maximize their profits greatly in the long term by operating with high-end trading tools, big trading volumes, spreads, trading strategies and more. This is an important feature as most of the CFD trading market platforms have extremely limited tools.



