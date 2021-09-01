+10% organic Sales growth (+4% reported)
+18% organic growth in PRO (+7% reported)
Recurring Free Cash Flow of €1,745m, at historical high
Press release Paris, 1 September 2021
Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):
SALES
Sales for FY21 totalled €8,824m, with organic growth of +9.7%. Reported Sales growth was +4.5% due to a significant adverse FX impact resulting from USD and Emerging market currency depreciation vs. Euro.
FY21 Sales grew in all regions:
- Americas: +14%, excellentbroad-based growth with the USA, Canada and South America offsetting decline in Travel Retail
- Asia-RoW: +11%, very strong growth mainly driven by China, Korea and Turkey, and to a lesser extent India
- Europe: +4%, dynamic reboundwith the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe offsetting declines in Spain, Ireland and Travel Retail.
By category:
- Strategic International Brands: +11%, very strong rebound, primarily driven by Martell in China and Jameson in the USA
- Strategic Local Brands: +7%, driven by recoveryof Seagram's Indian whiskies, Kalhua, Passport and Ramazzotti
- Specialty Brands: +28%, continued very strong growthof Lillet, Aberlour, Malfy, American whiskeys, Avion and Redbreast
- Strategic Wines: stable, with Campo Viejo growth offset by decline of Jacob's Creek and Kenwood.
Innovation grew +22%.
Price/mix was +4% on Strategic brands.
Q4 Sales were €1,883m, +56.5% organic growth, on a low basis of comparison.
FY21 saw very strong and diversified growth driven by domestic Must-wins with the USA and China reaching record Sales above $2bn and €1bn. Premiumisation was strong, thanks to growth of Strategic International Brands and Specialty Brands. Pernod Ricard gained market share in most key markets.
Business transformation momentum is strong, with significant investments behind priority brands and markets, strong progress in digital transformation, strong e-commerce growth (+63%) and acceleration of the sustainability roadmap
RESULTS
FY21 PRO was €2,423m, an organic growth of +18.3% (+7.2% reported) with a very strong organic operating margin expansion of +213bps:
- Gross margin expanding +64bps driven by:
- Stable pricing with fewer price increases in Covid context
- Better fixed cost absorption from volume growthandoperational excellence savings
- A&P ratio at c. 16%, resulting from purpose-based investment, with quick response to channel shifts and strong reinvestment in markets and categories returning to growth
- Structure costs: +136bps, reflecting very strict discipline and FY20 reorganisations. A strong increase is expected in FY22 to support future growth
- PRO includes +€28m from USA drawback
- Significant FX impact on PRO -€255m due to USD and Emerging market currency depreciation vs. Euro.
The FY21 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was 24.3%, in line with that of FY20, with geographical mix offsetting the positive effect of the French tax rate reduction
Group share of Net PRO was €1,612m, +12% reported vs. FY20.
Group share of Net profit was €1,305m, +297% reported, a significant increasedue mainly to non-recurring items in FY20, in particular a €1bn impairment charge.
CASH FLOW AND DEBT
Cash performance was outstanding, with Recurring Free Cash Flow at €1,745m, its historical high.
The average cost of debt stood at 2.8% vs. 3.6% in FY20, thanks to successful bond refinancing.
Net debt decreased by €972m vs. 30 June 2020 to €7,452m driven primarily by a very significant Free Cash Flow improvement linked to business recovery. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates3 was 2.6x at 30 June 2021.
The return to stakeholders is significant:
- A dividend of €3.12 is proposed for the Annual General Meeting of 10 November 2021, back to the historical high of FY19
- The remaining c. €0.5bn Share buyback programme will resume in FY22
- A second employee ownership programme will take place in FY224
WINNING STRATEGY
The Transform Accelerate strategy launched in 2018 has driven significant achievements. The fundamental consumer insights driving the strategy are now more compelling than ever. As a result, Pernod Ricard will continue its transformational journey to become The Conviviality Platform. This strategy seeks to maximise long-term value creation, with the following medium-term ambition (in a normalised context):
Embed dynamic growth and deliver operating leverage
- +4 to +7% topline growth, leveraging key competitive advantages and consistent investment behind key priorities
- Focus on pricing and building new operational excellence initiatives
- Significant A&P investment, maintained at c.16% of Sales, with strong arbitration to support must-win brands and markets while stimulating innovation
- Discipline on Structure costs, investing in priorities while maintaining agile organisation, with growth below topline growth rates
- Operating leverage of c.50-60 bps pa, provided topline within +4 to +7% bracket
Financial policy priorities, while retaining Investment grade ratings:
- Investment in future organic growth, in particular through strategic inventories and capex
- Continued active portfolio management, including value-creating M&A
- Dividend distribution at c.50% of Net profit from Recurring Operations
- Share buy-back programme (to resume in FY22)
A comprehensive strategic update will be provided during a capital market day in FY22.
Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,
"The business rebounded very strongly during FY21 to exceed FY19 levels. We expect this good Sales momentum to continue in FY22 with, in particular, a very dynamic Q1. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the exceptional commitment of our teams during this difficult time and express my support to those who have been or continue to be impacted by this pandemic.
We will stay the strategic course, accelerating our digital transformation and our ambitious Sustainability Responsibility roadmap. Thanks to our solid fundamentals, our teams and our brand portfolio, we are emerging from this crisis stronger."
All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.
A detailed presentation of FY21 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com
Audit procedures have been carried out on the financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued after examination of the management report and completion of procedures required for the filing of the Universal registration document."
Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures
Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.
Organic growth
Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.
Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.
For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.
Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.
This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.
Profit from recurring operations
Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,824 million in FY21. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.
Appendices
Emerging Markets
|Asia-Rest of World
|Americas
|Europe
|Algeria
|Malaysia
|Argentina
|Albania
|Angola
|Mongolia
|Bolivia
|Armenia
|Cambodia
|Morocco
|Brazil
|Azerbaijan
|Cameroon
|Mozambique
|Caribbean
|Belarus
|China
|Namibia
|Chile
|Bosnia
|Congo
|Nigeria
|Colombia
|Bulgaria
|Egypt
|Persian Gulf
|Costa Rica
|Croatia
|Ethiopia
|Philippines
|Cuba
|Georgia
|Gabon
|Senegal
|Dominican Republic
|Hungary
|Ghana
|South Africa
|Ecuador
|Kazakhstan
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Guatemala
|Kosovo
|Indonesia
|Syria
|Honduras
|Latvia
|Iraq
|Tanzania
|Mexico
|Lithuania
|Ivory Coast
|Thailand
|Panama
|Macedonia
|Jordan
|Tunisia
|Paraguay
|Moldova
|Kenya
|Turkey
|Peru
|Montenegro
|Laos
|Uganda
|Puerto Rico
|Poland
|Lebanon
|Vietnam
|Uruguay
|Romania
|Madagascar
|Zambia
|Venezuela
|Russia
|Serbia
Ukraine
Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth
|Volumes
FY21
|Organic Sales
growth
FY21
|Volumes
|Price/mix
|(in 9Lcs millions)
|Absolut
10.5
5%
2%
3%
|Chivas Regal
3.6
3%
-1%
4%
|Ballantine's
7.6
1%
6%
-5%
|Ricard
4.2
-1%
1%
-3%
|Jameson
8.6
15%
14%
1%
|Havana Club
4.3
-4%
3%
-7%
|Malibu
4.8
24%
22%
2%
|Beefeater
2.9
-5%
-6%
2%
|Martell
2.4
24%
20%
3%
|The Glenlivet
1.4
19%
16%
3%
|Royal Salute
0.2
-6%
-12%
6%
|Mumm
0.7
12%
12%
0%
|Perrier-Jouët
0.3
5%
6%
0%
|Strategic International Brands
51.5
11%
7%
4%
Sales Analysis by Period and Region
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|FY20
|FY21
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
2,449
29.0
2,627
29.8
178
7
336
14
85
3
(244
-10
|Asia Rest of World
3,467
41.0
3,640
41.2
173
5
372
11
1
0
(201
-6
|Europe
2,532
30.0
2,557
29.0
26
1
101
4
(11
0
(64
-3
|World
8,448
100.0
8,824
100.0
376
4
810
10
75
1
(508
-6
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|Q4 FY20
|Q4 FY21
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
411
33.2
633
33.6
222
54
255
64
17
4
(50
-12
|Asia Rest of World
368
29.8
635
33.7
266
72
278
76
1
0
(12
-3
|Europe
458
37.0
616
32.7
157
34
158
35
(1
0
0
0
|World
1,238
100.0
1,883
100.0
646
52
691
57
16
1
(62
-5
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|H2 FY20
|H2 FY21
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
988
33.2
1,225
31.9
237
24
315
33
38
4
(116
-12
|Asia Rest of World
1,052
35.4
1,513
39.4
461
44
521
50
0
0
(61
-6
|Europe
934
31.4
1,101
28.7
168
18
184
20
(4
0
(12
-1
|World
2,974
100.0
3,839
100.0
865
29
1,019
35
35
1
(189
-6
Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Summary Consolidated Income Statement
|(€ millions)
|FY20
|FY21
|Change
|Net sales
8,448
8,824
4
|Gross Margin after logistics costs
5,086
5,293
4
|Advertising and promotion expenses
(1,327
(1,393
5
|Contribution after A&P expenditure
3,759
3,900
4
|Structure costs
(1,499
(1,477
-1
|Profit from recurring operations
2,260
2,423
7
|Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations
(328
(262
-20
|Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations
(468
(526
12
|Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates
(25
(24
-4
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,439
1,612
12
|Other operating income expenses
(1,283
(62
|NA
|Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations
(38
(109
|NA
|Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations
210
(142
|NA
|Non controlling interests (non-recurring)
6
|NA
|Group share of net profit
329
1,305
|NA
|Non-controlling interests
21
13
-37
|Net profit
350
1,318
|NA
Note: USA Drawback impacting PRO +€28m and Other Operating Income Expenses +€109m
Profit from Recurring Operations by Region
|World
|(€ millions)
|FY20
|FY21
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
8,448
100.0
8,824
100.0
376
4
810
10
75
1
(508
-6
|Gross margin after logistics costs
5,086
60.2
5,293
60.0
206
4
550
11
33
1
(376
-7
|Advertising promotion
(1,327
15.7
(1,393
15.8
(66
5
(116
9
(15
1
66
-5
|Contribution after A&P
3,759
44.5
3,900
44.2
141
4
434
12
17
0
(311
-8
|Profit from recurring operations
2,260
26.8
2,423
27.5
163
7
415
18
2
0
(255
-11
|Americas
|(€ millions)
|FY20
|FY21
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
2,449
100.0
2,627
100.0
178
7
336
14
85
3
(244
-10
|Gross margin after logistics costs
1,599
65.3
1,699
64.7
100
6
260
16
38
2
(197
-12
|Advertising promotion
(461
18.8
(470
17.9
(9
2
(39
9
(10
2
39
-9
|Contribution after A&P
1,138
46.5
1,229
46.8
91
8
221
19
28
2
(158
-14
|Profit from recurring operations
718
29.3
803
30.6
85
12
194
27
15
2
(124
-17
|Asia Rest of the World
|(€ millions)
|FY20
|FY21
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
3,467
100.0
3,640
100.0
173
5
372
11
1
0
(201
-6
|Gross margin after logistics costs
1,969
56.8
2,060
56.6
91
5
219
11
(4
0
(124
-6
|Advertising promotion
(517
14.9
(542
14.9
(25
5
(44
9
(1
0
20
-4
|Contribution after A&P
1,452
41.9
1,518
41.7
66
5
175
12
(5
0
(103
-7
|Profit from recurring operations
938
27.0
996
27.4
58
6
148
16
(6
-1
(84
-9
|Europe
|(€ millions)
|FY20
|FY21
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
2,532
100.0
2,557
100.0
26
1
101
4
(11
0
(64
-3
|Gross margin after logistics costs
1,519
60.0
1,534
60.0
15
1
71
5
0
0
(55
-4
|Advertising promotion
(349
13.8
(381
14.9
(32
9
(33
9
(5
2
6
-2
|Contribution after A&P
1,169
46.2
1,153
45.1
(17
-1
38
3
(6
0
(49
-4
|Profit from recurring operations
605
23.9
624
24.4
19
3
73
12
(7
-1
(47
-8
Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Note: Drawback impacting Profit from Recurring Operations in Americas and World by +€28m
Foreign Exchange Impact
|Forex impact FY21
(€ millions)
|Average rates evolution
|On Net Sales
|On Profit from
Recurring
Operations
|FY20
|FY21
|US dollar
|USD
1.11
1.19
7.9%
(180)
(89)
|Russian rouble
|RUB
73.95
89.10
20.5%
(41)
(33)
|Turkish Lira
|TRL
6.76
9.22
36.5%
(33)
(31)
|Indian rupee
|INR
80.13
87.94
9.7%
(92)
(28)
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
7.77
7.90
1.5%
(17)
(13)
|Pound sterling
|GBP
0.88
0.89
1.0%
(3)
4
|Other
(142)
(65)
|Total
(508)
(255)
Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate
|Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD
|Impact on the income statement(1)
|(€ millions)
|Profit from recurring operations
|+ 11
|Financial expenses
(2
|Pre-tax profit from recurring operations
|+ 10
|Impact on the balance sheet
|(€ millions)
|Increase/(decrease) in net debt
|+ 36
|(1) Full-year effect
Balance Sheet
|Assets
|30/06/2020
|30/06/2021
|(€ millions)
|(Net book value)
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets and goodwill
16,576
16,230
|Tangible assets and other assets
3,699
3,963
|Deferred tax assets
1,678
1,623
|Total non-current assets
21,953
21,816
|Current assets
|Inventories
6,167
6,555
|aged work-in-progress
5,084
5,373
|non-aged work-in-progress
76
84
|other inventories
1,006
1,098
|Receivables (*)
906
1,126
|Trade receivables
862
1,080
|Other trade receivables
44
46
|Other current assets
323
413
|Other operating current assets
317
408
|Tangible/intangible current assets
6
6
|Tax receivable
142
141
|Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives
1,947
2,086
|Total current assets
9,485
10,321
|Assets held for sale
87
11
|Total assets
31,525
32,147
|(*) after disposals of receivables of:
513
592
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|30/06/2020
|30/06/2021
|(€ millions)
|Group Shareholders' equity
13,968
14,829
|Non-controlling interests
243
246
|of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
21
13
|Total Shareholders' equity
14,211
15,075
|Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities
3,511
3,555
|Bonds non-current
8,599
8,787
|Lease liabilities non current
433
405
|Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments
192
108
|Total non-current liabilities
12,735
12,854
|Current provisions
222
163
|Operating payables
1,877
2,337
|Other operating payables
1,016
1,134
|of which other operating payables
633
724
|of which tangible/intangible current payables
383
410
|Tax payable
232
282
|Bonds current
723
70
|Lease liabilities current
88
103
|Current financial liabilities and derivatives
404
128
|Total current liabilities
4,563
4,218
|Liabilities held for sale
16
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
31,525
32,147
Analysis of Working Capital Requirement
|(€ millions)
|June
2019
|June
2020
|June
2021
|FY20WC
change*
|FY21WC
change*
|Aged work in progress
4,788
5,084
5,373
294
206
|Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits
12
19
9
7
(10
|Payables on wine and ageing spirits
(105
(108
(93
(5
22
|Net aged work in progress
4,695
4,995
5,289
296
218
|Trade receivables before factoring/securitization
1,842
1,375
1,672
(434
309
|Advances from customers
(24
(38
(21
(14
17
|Other receivables
338
343
445
12
64
|Other inventories
889
1,006
1,098
121
91
|Non-aged work in progress
79
76
84
(1
9
|Trade payables and other
(2,717
(2,364
(2,946
293
(574
|Gross operating working capital
405
398
331
(24
(85
|Factoring/Securitization impact
(674
(513
(592
161
(79
|Net Operating Working Capital
(269
(115
(261
138
(164
|Net Working Capital
4,427
4,879
5,028
433
54
|* at average rates
|Of which recurring variation
450
79
|Of which non recurring variation
(17
(25
Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|30/06/2020
|30/06/2021
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Bonds
723
8,599
9,322
70
8,787
8,857
|Commercial paper
299
299
7
7
|Other loans and long-term debts
81
192
273
115
108
222
|Other financial liabilities
380
192
572
122
108
229
|Gross Financial debt
1,103
8,791
9,894
192
8,894
9,086
|Fair value hedge derivatives assets
(3
(40
(44
(22
(22
|Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities
|Fair value hedge derivatives
(3
(40
(44
(22
(22
|Net investment hedge derivatives assets
(13
(13
(43
(43
|Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities
|Net investment hedge derivatives
(13
(13
(43
(43
|FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING
1,100
8,737
9,837
192
8,830
9,022
|Cash and cash equivalents
(1,935
(1,935
(2,078
(2,078
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT
(835
8,737
7,902
(1,886
8,830
6,944
|Lease Debt
88
433
522
103
405
508
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT
(747
9,171
8,424
(1,783
9,235
7,452
Change in Net Debt
(€ millions)
|30/06/2020
|30/06/2021
|Operating profit
978
2,361
|Depreciation and amortisation
350
367
|Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets
1,007
78
|Net change in provisions
97
(80)
|Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets
(3)
1
|Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets
(27)
(16)
|Share-based payments
23
28
|Self-financing capacity before interest and tax
2,423
2,738
|Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements
(433)
(54)
|Net interest and tax payments
(809)
(686)
|Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others
(352)
(370)
|Free Cash Flow
830
1,628
|of which recurring Free Cash Flow
1,003
1,745
|Net acquitions of financial assets and activities and others
(587)
(116)
|Dividends paid
(849)
(704)
|(Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others
(526)
(20)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments)
(1,132)
788
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
(69)
265
|Non cash impact on lease liabilities
(603)
(81)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts)
(1,804)
972
|Initial net debt
(6,620)
(8,424)
|Final net debt
(8,424)
(7,452)
Net Debt Maturity at 30 June 2021
billions
[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]
Strong liquidity position at c. €5.5bn as of 30th June 2021, of which €3.4bn credit lines undrawn
Gross debt after hedging at 30 June 2021 (excluding lease liabilities)
- 8% floating rate and 92% fixed rate
- 61% in EUR and 39% in USD
Bond details
|Currency
|Par value
|Coupon
|Issue date
|Maturity date
|EUR
|€ 500 m
1.875
|9/28/2015
|9/28/2023
|€ 1,500 m o/w:
|€ 500 m
0.000
|10/24/2019
|10/24/2023
|€ 500 m
0.500
|10/24/2027
|€ 500 m
0.875
|10/24/2031
|€ 650 m
2.125
|9/29/2014
|9/27/2024
|€ 1,500 m o/w:
|4/1/2020
|€ 750 m
1.125
|4/7/2025
|€ 750 m
1.750
|4/8/2030
|€ 500 m o/w:
|4/27/2020
|€ 250 m
1.125
|4/7/2025
|€ 250 m
1.750
|4/8/2030
|€ 600 m
1.500
|5/17/2016
|5/18/2026
|USD
|$ 1,650 m o/w:
|$ 800 m
4.250
|1/12/2012
|7/15/2022
|$ 850 m
5.500
|1/15/2042
|$ 600 m
3.250
|6/8/2016
|6/8/2026
|$ 2,000 m o/w:
|$ 600 m
1.250
|4/1/2028
|$ 900 m
1.625
|10/1/2020
|4/1/2031
|$ 500 m
2.750
|10/1/2050
Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution
|Closing rate
|Average rate(1)
|EUR/USD rate Jun FY20 -> Jun FY21
|1,12 -> 1,19
|1,11 -> 1,19
|Ratio at 30/06/2020
3.2
3.2
|EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impacts
(0.9)
(0.9)
|Group structure and forex impacts
0.3
0.3
|Ratio at 30/06/2021
2.6
2.6
1) Last-twelve-month rate
Diluted EPS calculation
|(x 1,000)
|FY20
|FY21
|Number of shares in issue at end of period
265,422
261,877
|Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)
265,422
262,143
|Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)
(2,564)
(1,347)
|Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares
1,179
718
|Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
264,037
261,514
|(€ millions and €/share)
|FY20
|FY21
|reported
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,439
1,612
12.0%
|Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations
5.45
6.16
13.1%
Note: 3.5m shares cancelled in July 2020 pursuant to share buy-back
