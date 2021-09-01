Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
WKN: FTG111 ISIN: DE000FTG1111 Ticker-Symbol: FTK 
Xetra
31.08.21
17:35 Uhr
88,00 Euro
-2,00
-2,22 %
FLATEXDEGIRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
FLATEXDEGIRO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,3589,1008:13
88,5088,9508:13
CALIMA ENERGY
CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED0,0050,00 %
CONVATEC GROUP PLC2,620-1,50 %
CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC38,600+1,58 %
CYAN AG4,055-6,13 %
FLATEXDEGIRO AG88,00-2,22 %
GLENCORE PLC3,824+0,29 %
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC3,040+1,33 %
ORBCOMM INC9,590-1,49 %
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S3,300+4,76 %
SHARPSPRING INC14,3000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.