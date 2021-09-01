- (PLX AI) - Nilfisk organic growth jumped to 38.5% in Q2 from 11.9% in the previous quarter as demand was strong, the company said.
- • Most regions and segments contributed to the strong performance
- • Says growth is result of a broad-based market recovery combined with the successful activation of several business initiatives
- • Reiterates outlook from July 13, with FY adjusted EBITDA margin 13-15% and organic growth 12-16%. but says expects it to materialize in the upper end of the range
- • Says ongoing impact of supply chain constraints affecting almost every industry in the world, with substantially higher material and freight costs
