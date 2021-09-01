A discussion was held by the architect Felipe Ferrer, curator of the exhibition representing Peru, 'Playground: Artifacts to interact'

In the framework of the Midissage organized by the Curators Collective of the 17th International Exhibition of Architecture of the Venice Biennial, the pavilion of Peru was inaugurated, with an intimate ceremony led by the creator of the exhibition, architect Felipe Ferrer, last weekend, as reported by PROMPERÚ.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005757/en/

The official opening ceremony of the Peruvian Pavilion was held at the 17th International Exhibition of Architecture, which was carried out by the architect and curator of the exhibition 'Playground: Artifacts to Interact', Felipe Ferrer. Photo credit: ©PROMPERÚ/Cultural Board of Peru

The curator of the exhibition "Playground: Artifacts to interact" developed a brief discussion about the concept and experience that visitors will have in the Peruvian pavilion, located in the Venice Arsenal.

The project was conceived around urban problems and the appropriation of public spaces that have grown in different regions of the South American country, especially in the city of Lima, with a main element: the bars, which basically mean fear.

The proposal focused on breaking this fear, through the transformation of bars into new artifacts, which encourage interaction through play and improve the relationship between citizens, with the seesaws being emblematic elements, where two people find a balance to be able to sit down.

In this way, it is evident that, through balance and play, trust emerges, a feeling that is fundamental to generate harmony and a fluid interaction between human beings.

The ambiance of the exhibition includes dissuasive signs, as well as a main bar at the entrance that marks the beginning of the experience, complemented by visual and sound elements.

COLLABORATIVE WORK

The participation of the South American country has been the responsibility of the Peruvian Cultural Board since 2016, an institution in charge of the production and organization of the pavilion, with the participation of PROMPERÚ. In addition, it has the support of the sponsors Wiese Foundation and El Comercio newspaper, and from the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the University of Lima.

Access to the Peruvian pavilion takes place from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with prior reservation and purchase of tickets.

The 17th International Exhibition of Architecture of the Venice Biennial will be held until November 21st, and its central theme is "How will we live together?"

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005757/en/

Contacts:

Karla Acuña

comunicaciones@promperu.gob.pe