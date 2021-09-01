EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Depositary Change

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Depositary change

The Company's Depositary has changed, with effect from 1 September 2021, from Northern Trust Global Services SE, UK branch to Northern Trust Investor Services Limited. The Depositary is the entity the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager is required by regulation to ensure is appointed to carry out certain services in relation to the Company including the safekeeping of the assets, cash monitoring and regulatory oversight.

1 September 2021

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF