DJ 2021 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting; Retirement from the Board

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 2021 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting; Retirement from the Board 01-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc 2021 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting; Retirement from the Board 2021 Annual Report and Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting ("2021 AGM") Global Ports Holding ("Company") announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its: . 2021 Annual Report for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021? . Notice of 2021 AGM dated 26 August 2021? and . Form of Proxy. Copies of each of these documents are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.globalportsholding.com and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM The 2021 AGM will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 at the Company's registered office at 34 Brook Street, 3^rd Floor, London W1K 5DN, United Kingdom. The voting results of all resolutions to be proposed at the 2021 AGM will be announced to the market immediately following the 2021 AGM. Having regard to uncertainty about the impact of lifting Covid-related restrictions on gatherings and non-essential travel and the potential that new measures restricting attendance could be put in place by the date of the 2021 AGM, the Board of Directors will closely monitor the situation and, if it becomes necessary or appropriate to postpone, to move and/or to make alternative arrangements for holding the 2021 AGM, it may do so and shareholders will be given as much notice as possible. Any change affecting the holding of the 2021 AGM will be posted on the Company's website (www.globalportsholding.com) and announced to the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders are advised therefore to check regularly the Company's website for updates in relation to the 2021 AGM and to consider carefully any UK Government advice which may be in effect. Retirement from the Board The Company also announces that Lord Peter Mandelson has notified the Board of Directors that he has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2021 AGM in order to take on other business commitments. Mehmet Kutman, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of the Company, said: "Peter has been a Director since April 2017 and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for giving us the benefit of his experience and insight during the Company's initial years as a UK PLC. It is a priority for us as a Board to appoint new independent Directors who will maintain the high standards set by their predecessors."

CONTACTS Company Secretary: For investor and analyst enquiries: Alison Chilcott Investor Relations Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354 Martin Brown Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GPH LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 Sequence No.: 121172 EQS News ID: 1230280 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230280&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)