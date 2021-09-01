ReaQta launches Cyber Assistant to autonomously handle alerts and drastically reduce the analyst's workload by more than 80%

Cyber Assistant utilizes the industry's first one-shot learning system

This new release further boosts ReaQta's powerful Endpoint Security Stack by offering a new Multi-Client Admin module and Windows Installed Products Overview

ReaQta today announced the release of a new version of its Autonomous Detection Response Platform, ReaQta-Hive 3.6. This latest release optimizes the platform's intuitive design for analysts and Managed Security Service Providers by leveraging breakthrough AI innovations in an all-new autonomous alert management system: Cyber Assistant.

Using deep graph learning, ReaQta pioneers its latest automations to increase ROI, boost team efficiency and improve alert accuracy.

ReaQta's Cyber Assistant

Introducing Cyber Assistant, a new and active component of ReaQta-Hive built to autonomously handle alerts and alleviate alert fatigue by reducing false positives by more than 80%

The rising interconnectivity of endpoints, data and cyber crime in recent years have created a substantial increase in tasks. Analysts have to go through a growing stream of alerts, which increases response times, generates alert fatigue and may even cause employee churn.

Cyber Assistant is the industry-first's one-shot learning system that shows ReaQta's technology leadership in endpoint protection and delivering on its promise to simplify Cybersecurity. Cyber Assistant is capable of learning from an analyst's decision after seeing a given alert only once.

Cyber Assistant benefits customers by:

Automatically learning and applying the day-to-day decision-making process of analysts in your environment or across multiple environments for MSSPs.

environment or across multiple environments for MSSPs. Freeing up time for analysts to focus on higher level analyses, threat hunting and other tasks.

Being churn-free, it alleviates brain drain as learnings are attached to the job function, not the analyst.

Keeping training/ retraining costs low as knowledge is retained with Cyber Assistant.

Lowering service costs as Cyber Assistant doesn't require regular external 'tune-ups'.

Cyber Assistant is not sold as an upgrade or separate product, but is now available to all ReaQta-Hive customers.

"We are proud that ReaQta was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the Endpoint Protection market for our use of AI ML and NanoOS agent. Today, we are pleased to announce our third industry-first innovation with Cyber Assistant which dramatically lowers the workload of analysts by more than 80% -putting defenders firmly back in control even amidst a reality of ever-growing data and attacks." Alberto Pelliccione, CEO of ReaQta.

Multi-Client Admin

ReaQta's powerful new management layer enables MSSPs and customers to manage separated and multi-layered client environments as one, improving efficiency with cross-customer threat hunting and policy propagation.

Designed for even greater ease of use in cloud deployments, large-scale partners can now host multiple MSSPs within the same infrastructure, giving them the option of managing multiple customers at once without the burden of infrastructure maintenance.

Windows Installed Products

To help analysts make faster, better decisions when triaging threats, installed software on Windows machines is now available at the endpoint information level.

About ReaQta

ReaQta is Europe's top-tiered Autonomous Detection Response platform, designed by an elite group of cyber security experts and AI/ML researchers with extensive backgrounds in government intelligence operations. Built with advanced automated threat-hunting features, eliminate even the most sophisticated threats in real-time. For more information: www.reaqta.com

