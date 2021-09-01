Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Nun kommt die goldene Kugel ins Rollen - heftige Neubewertung vorprogrammiert
GlobeNewswire
01.09.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Riga: Observation status applied to AS "Moda Kapitals"

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 1, 2021 to immediately apply observation
status to AS "Moda Kapitals" (MOKBFLOT20A, ISIN: LV0000801876). 

Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing
and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Operated by the Exchange
Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed
on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed
on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. 

AS "Moda Kapitals" has failed to submit its financial report for 6 months of
2021 by September 1, 2021 in English. 

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
