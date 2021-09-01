Nasdaq Riga: Observation status applied to AS "Moda Kapitals"

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 1, 2021 to immediately apply observation status to AS "Moda Kapitals" (MOKBFLOT20A, ISIN: LV0000801876). Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Operated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. AS "Moda Kapitals" has failed to submit its financial report for 6 months of 2021 by September 1, 2021 in English. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.