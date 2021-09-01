The two leaders join forces to serve the global market end-to-end from entrepreneurs SMBs/growth companies to Enterprises

Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announces it is joining forces with Hotjar, the leading product experience insights platform in the SMB market. Together the companies now serve the global market end-to-end, enabling businesses of every size to deliver outstanding digital experiences to their customers.

The acquisition builds on deep synergies between both businesses to expand the companies' global market reach and accelerate their shared vision of better experiences for all. Hotjar will learn from Contentsquare's advanced technology and resources, while Contentsquare will benefit from Hotjar's reach and product-led approach.

With a combined team of over 1,000 people, both companies will work closely together to make the most of their joint expertise, but will continue to operate independently for the foreseeable future.

Contentsquare and Hotjar help businesses understand people's behaviors online, enabling them to deliver the best possible experience, fix obstacles along the customer journey and improve engagement. In the context of massive digital acceleration, access to these types of insights is critical to business success.

Together, Contentsquare and Hotjar provide insights to close to 1 million websites in 180+ countries, analyzing trillions of web and mobile app behaviors and micro-gestures on sites that process billions of dollars in transactions daily, using AI to turn this data into recommendations.

"People today expect great digital experiences whenever they are connected whether they are interacting with big global brands or startups and growing businesses. Coming together with Hotjar allows us to broaden our reach to bring business-critical insights to every type of business across all industries," Jonathan Cherki, CEO Founder of Contentsquare.

"We couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with Contentsquare. We built Hotjar to inspire product improvements by enabling businesses of all sizes to have empathy with their end-users. Joining the Contentsquare family enables us to accelerate our work towards this vision, double-down on our investments in innovation and thereby unlock even more value for our customers," David Darmanin, Hotjar Founder.

In May Contentsquare raised $500M Series E funding at a $2.8B valuation, and announced plans to increase its global headcount by 1500+ people in the next three years, and expand its presence in both existing and new territories. It recently launched three new products, and expanded its patent portfolio with 11 patents and 28 patent-pending or published applications. It also launched an incubator and started the Contentsquare Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to promote digital accessibility for all. Contentsquare is today trusted by more than 750 leading global brands, including BMW, IKEA, Microsoft, Rakuten, Sephora, The North Face, and Verizon. This is Contentsquare's sixth acquisition in two years, following the acquisitions of Upstride, Dareboost, AdaptMyWeb, Pricing Assistant and Clicktale.

Hotjar provides Product Experience Insights for teams in small and mid-market businesses. Over the last 12 months the company has achieved tremendous growth as the world has turned online and consumers' expectations of digital experiences increase. Founded in 2014, it has always been a fully remote/distributed company. Today Hotjar has over 190 team members across 33 countries within Europe, the Americas and Africa. Hotjar also remains committed to giving back and since 2017 has pledged 1% of its revenue to Climate Justice.

Both companies lead with digital trust as a core value, operate in compliance with GDPR and CCPA, and have put end-user privacy at the heart of their technology. Digital trust is very important to Contentsquare and Hotjar; so much so that Contentsquare has just released a cookieless offering, which allows brands to turn off first and third-party cookies.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Its experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, and Singapore. Today, it helps more than 750 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

About Hotjar

Hotjar enables product teams to have empathy with their end-users and deliver value by making the right product improvements, fast. Its Product Experience Insights software is used by more than 33,000 customers worldwide and its unique mix of quantitative and qualitative data is driving product decisions in over 180 countries. Hotjar was founded in 2014 and has always been a fully remote/distributed company. Today Hotjar has over 190 team members across 33 countries within Europe, the Americas and Africa.

