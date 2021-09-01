Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - When Jarek Bialek and Piotr Piasecki joined forces to build Revenue Capital, their goal was to provide an accessible, democratized, and beginner-inclusive approach to venture capital and funding for the world's fast-growing startups and creators.





Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, more online and technology businesses and startups have shot into a unique stratosphere of success, generating increasing revenues with unlimited growth and distribution potential and fewer overheads while working with small, nimble teams of less than five employees.

On the flip side, the pandemic also created an increasing group of anxious and ambitious middle-class adults who, right in the middle of the action, felt technology evolving and adapting at a faster rate than they could absorb. These individuals are aware of the changes in the world and economic landscape. However, they have little guidance on what business to build, startups to invest in, or communities to join to create wealth.

Revenue Capital was launched to allow founders and creators disrupting markets with new, revenue-generating startups to scale and expand while giving new and seasoned investors opportunities to participate in the changing global economic landscape by investing in fast-growing profitable startups.

Startups generating good and consistent revenue often need capital influx to scale into new regions and maintain progress in an up-and-to-the-right journey of growth and profitability. However, most of them do not have the luxury of residing in a startup hub with attractive funding opportunities. In many cases, founders do not want to give away equity too early as this may affect post-money valuations.

"The unprecedented growth of the blockchain and crypto industry creates new opportunities in terms of new investment models. They allow us to fund promising tech ventures without taking equity but still offering high returns to investors. $RVC is tradeable and liquid, allowing speculation on future value, making it a very interesting financial instrument," Piotr Piasecki, Co-founder at Revenue Capital, said.

Revenue Capital runs a model where investors can buy investment tokens called Revenue Coins, or $RVC. This gives them access to benefit from the revenue generated by Revenue Capital's portfolio of high-tech startups, building passive income and long-term gains as the companies earn more revenue and increase profitability.

"It's one thing to be aware of how fast the world is changing; it's another to jump in and be a part of the change. Not everyone can create something, but anyone can cash in on the exponential growth of new startups by investing in RevCoins," says Kelechi Udoagwu, Chief Marketing Officer at Revenue Capital.

The startup ecosystem and creator economy must keep innovating in the way companies and creators find capital, regardless of their size, so that opportunities become truly universal and founders from anywhere in the world grow beyond geographical and financial limitations.

Imagine a world where investment and funding activities are not exclusive to any particular race, class, or gender. A world where every entrepreneur can source and access the funds they need to scale and expand without debilitating debt or restrictions. That is the vision of Revenue Capital.

A unique twist to the Revenue Capital approach is a dedication to providing funds, support, and a community to portfolio companies with a synergy effect of technology, complementary services, and shared interests, without taking up shares or equity from these businesses.

This proposition allows founders to maintain control while also raising funds for expansion, while increasing their company's post-money valuation to a significant extent.

Revenue Coins are a first-of-a-kind investment token supporting individualism and autonomy and connecting investors to projects that some time ago were restricted exclusively to banks, investment funds, and business sharks.

The tokenization model of RevCoins combines the nature and experience of mature stock markets and benefits from increasingly popular opportunities created by blockchain technology. Whereas the regulatory burden of the mainstream financial institutions hindered startups and founders from innovating quickly, cryptocurrencies, though still rife with bottlenecks, fill the gap and get more mainstream every year.

"Micro-investors and growing startups have been underserved by mainstream financial institutions for far too long. Investments and wealth-building should not be exclusive perks for the rich. Especially now, when with the right support and technology advantage, every founder and startup can reach unlimited potential. Investing, in today's world, is a necessity, not just a choice for anyone willing to grow in the middle-class income group," Jarek Bialek, Co-founder at Revenue Capital, added.

For more information on receiving funds and support from Revenue Capital or inquiries about investing with Revenue Coins, send an email to ku@revenuecapital.io.

About Revenue Capital

Revenue Capital is a high-tech alternative investment fund developing advanced solutions to improve trading capabilities within traditional financial markets and the crypto industry. For more information, visit: revenuecoin.io or contact Kelechi Udoagwu via ku@revenuecapital.io.

