NTT named market leader with even more capacity as business online surges

NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centers division, a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Data Center Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021 Vendor Assessment1, provides a full stack of ICT services and continues to expand its global data center footprint by 20% to build a connected future that will benefit enterprise and hyperscale clients around the world.

NTT operates data centers across Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia, including a major presence in India. It delivers and operates global interconnected data centers with cross regional data center networks through key markets such as London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Virginia in North America. Its expansions in data center services provide increased data center capacity and network connectivity across all geographies, including:

Americas:

In 2020/21, three new data center campuses were opened in Hillsboro, OR, Santa Clara, CA, and Chicago, IL, in addition to expansion in Ashburn, VA. NTT's 47-acre (approx. 190,000m2) Hillsboro campus features five data centers with 126MW of planned IT load and Subsea Connect, a trans-pacific network connectivity service that provides connectivity between Hillsboro, Oregon and Tokyo, Japan using NTT's Pacific Crossing (PC-1) subsea cable system. The Phoenix, AZ campus will open in early 2022 and be the seventh US data center campus. NTT Phoenix PH1 will add 36MW of IT load capacity and is the first of seven planned data centers on the 240MW campus.

EMEA:

In the past year, NTT has opened new data center buildings in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and Munich and Frankfurt in Germany, continuing its position as the number one data center provider in the German market. In the UK, the new flagship London 1 Data Center opened in December and, when fully operational, will increase NTT's capacity by over 200% to support the digital backbone of the UK's financial services, media, and gaming industries. NTT has also invested in duct and fiber to interconnect all its London data centers.

Over the next two years, NTT will increase its available IT load in EMEA by over 40% as it builds 13 new data center buildings across nine markets in six countries to deliver an added 115MW of IT load across 50,000m2. NTT will launch its first data centers in Madrid and Johannesburg as well as adding buildings to Vienna, Zurich, London and across Germany, with expanded data center interconnections.

APAC:

Jakarta 3 in Indonesia will launch 15MW at Bekasi, approximately 30km from Central Jakarta, by the end of this year. By taking advantage of NTT's strengths as a network operator, clients will be able to easily connect with IXs and ISPs. Additionally, Cyberjaya 5 in Malaysia started to provide 6.8MW and plan to expand another 6.8MW to the Cyberjaya campus. In Japan, a new data center with 21MW of IT load capacity has been built in Tokyo. In response to strong demand from its clients, NTT is considering further expansion in Bangkok (Thailand), Osaka Metropolitan area (Japan), and Southern Vietnam.

India:

With Mumbai 8 going live soon, the Chandivali campus, India's first operational hyperscale data center park, will reach 85MW of IT load. Over the next 18 months, four new hyperscale data center parks will also become operational: two in Navi Mumbai and one each in Chennai and Delhi, adding approximately 133MW of IT load and 50,000m2 of floorspace. Interconnections for 10 data centers across India will also be rolled out in 2021 and submarine cable landing stations are planned in Mumbai and Chennai. This expansion will further consolidate NTT's number one position in the Indian market.

In addition to the expansion of NTT's global data center footprint, NTT is currently constructing a "MIST" large-capacity submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia, and India (Mumbai and Chennai).

The MIST cable system will have a total length of 11,000km: a distance which is further than flying from New York, across the US and the Pacific Ocean to land in Tokyo. Construction will complete in mid-2023.

The infrastructure combination of such a significant increase in global data center capacity coupled with NTT's status as a tier 1 global network service provider, will provide businesses with a secure platform for increasing full-stack ICT service needs.

Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI), an integrated global network fabric service that delivers a cross regional data center network and private secure connection to major cloud service providers with a single physical port supporting multiple virtual network services, increases this capability to provide a high speed interconnected digital backbone across its global markets. The increased submarine cable system will also help to provide cross-regional data center interconnections.

Masaaki Moribayashi, President and Board Director for NTT Ltd. said, "The pandemic has dramatically changed our way of life. People's quality of life now fundamentally depends on this infrastructure. In the next 18 months, NTT plans to increase data center operations by 20% to a total of over 600,000m2 (approx. 6.5M ft2) of floorspace in over 20 countries and regions. In addition, NTT will globally expand approximately 30 connection points of GDCI service in our data centers to optimize the enterprise hybrid cloud environment over NTT's data centers and network services. NTT has already started construction to add 300MW of IT load to its portfolio. With the completion of new data centers, expanded campuses and high capacity networks such as the MIST submarine cable, we are building a connected future that will benefit NTT's clients around the world."

1IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021

About the Global Data Centers division of NTT Ltd.

Global Data Centers is a division of NTT Ltd. Our global platform is one of the largest in the world. NTT is recognized as a Leader by IDC in the Worldwide Colocation and Interconnection Services MarketScape, spanning more than 20 countries and regions including North America, Europe, Africa, India and APAC. As a neutral operator, we offer access to multiple cloud providers, a large variety of Internet Exchanges and telecommunication network providers including our own IPv6 compliant, tier-one global IP network. Our clients benefit from tailored infrastructure and experience consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our reliable, scalable and customizable data centers.

