Former Publicis Media Agency Leader Will Lead Rapid Scaling of Holding Group Partnerships

InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetisation technologies that fuel industries around the world, today announced that Philip Gale has joined its team as Head of Agency Development, Europe. Most recently at Publicis Media, Gale was the Director of Programmatic Partnerships; he will report to Andy Powell, InMobi's Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA.

Gale is a mobile advertising leader with experience managing large international teams spanning commercial, advertising operations, and go-to-market strategies. He brings a track record of identifying and implementing new technologies to boost business performance, drive efficiencies, and expose new revenue opportunities.

Previous to Publicis, Gale was a senior member of Odyssey Mobile Marketing, a mobile advertising startup with offices in London, Stockholm, and Singapore. Odyssey was acquired by Phunware in 2014, and Gale relocated to California to join the Phunware leadership team, before seeing them through a successful initial public offering in 2018.

"InMobi has long been known for innovation in ad technology and for being a fast mover well ahead of the latest industry trends," says Gale. "I am especially happy to be joining the company right now, at a critical time in its growth into a world-leading business."

"Philip has built a fantastic reputation as a mobile leader across both startups, scale-ups, and global holding groups," says Powell. "Both myself and the team are looking forward to working closely with him to build deeper relationships with our agency partners across Europe. Philip's role will be to work with our agency partners to identify various pilots and ad tech opportunities, over and above our current media footprint, as we continue to invest heavily in the region."

