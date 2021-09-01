Anzeige
01.09.21
10:07 Uhr
Dow Jones News
01.09.2021 | 10:13
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Board change

DJ Petrofac Limited: Board change

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Board change 01-Sep-2021 / 08:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 September 2021

Petrofac Limited

(the Company)

Board change

Petrofac, the international oil and gas service provider, announces the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Chief Financial Officer

Further to the announcement made on 12 May 2021, the Company is pleased to confirm the appointment of Afonso Reis e Sousa as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, succeeding Alastair Cochran, with effect from 1 September 2021.

The Company hereby confirms that Mr Cochran has now left the Company and has stepped down from the Board.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  121177 
EQS News ID:  1230339 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230339&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

