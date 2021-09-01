The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts: The Leela Palaces, Hotels And Resorts Announces The Opening Of The Leela Gandhinagar In Gujarat's Vibrant Capital City

- First of its kind, the hotel is built on the airspace of a conventional railway station, 22 meters above ground and is the tallest building and the largest hotel in the city.

- The hotel complements the country's largest Convention Centre, Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre (MMCEC) Managed by The Leela, seamlessly blending state-of-the-art facilities with the graciousness of Indian hospitality to offer a complete convention solution

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owned by Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund, announced the opening of The Leela Gandhinagar, in Gujarat's vibrant capital city. The hotel is built on the airspace of a conventional railway station, 22 meters above ground and is the tallest building and the largest hotel in the city. The Gandhinagar capital railway station has been redeveloped along with the 318 room 5-star hotel atop the tracks, the country's first such project, that was dedicated to the nation by the Honourable Prime Minister on 16th July 2021. This project will boost the economic activity in the region.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "We are privileged to partner with the Government of Gujarat, The Ministry of Railways and IRSDC to bring The Leela brand to the vibrant city of Gandhinagar and this milestone developmentunderscores our commitment to their vision. The Leela Gandhinagar together with Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre Managed by The Leela is set to offer a distinctive and convenient solution seamlessly blending cutting-edge facilities with the graciousness of Indian hospitality. This experience of authentic Indian luxury is uniquely inspired by vibrant Gujarat. We are confident it will charm even the most sophisticated global traveller."

Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner, Head of India - Real Estate, Brookfield Asset Management, added, "The Leela Gandhinagar is a fascinating project and an engineering marvel which will serve the highest quality of Indian hospitality under The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. We are honoured to participate in this strategic project with the Government and play our part in the realization of the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of transforming the urban Indian landscape with state-of-the-art infrastructure. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts continues to witness rapid growth under Brookfield while fortifying its position as the World's Best Luxury hospitality brand."

Located near the Dandi Kutir museum, The Leela Gandhinagar provides spectacular views of the Central Vista. The hotel's lavish interiors draw influence from the rich archaeological and architectural antiquity of Gujarat. The flooring is inspired by the Adalaj Stepwell and features elements like the famous Tree of Life at Sidi Saiyyed Mosque, traditional glass beadwork, textile craftsmanship of Bandhej, Ajrakh and Batik, among various other art inspirations embellishing the complex. The hotel houses 318 tastefully appointed, spacious rooms and suites, with contemporary interiors seamlessly blending grandeur, comfort, and modern sophistication. The bevy of suites also consists of Royal and 4 Presidential Suites each offering a distinct magnitude of unparalleled opulence, ultra-modern facilities, and luxurious amenities.

The Leela Gandhinagar delivers a rich culinary experience with dining venues spanning across a host of cuisines served in picturesque environs. Citrus Junction, the all-day dining restaurant offers a selection of Indian, Oriental, and Continental cuisines; Moksha Lounge, has an all-day tapas menu with a handpicked selection of teas and coffees along with a charming patisserie and Diya, the fine dining restaurant that specializes in Indian cuisine promises the perfect setting for a special occasion. The Royal Club Lounge comprises of an exclusive dining area serving breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening beverages accessible exclusively to the guests staying at The Royal Club Rooms and Suites. It also boasts of a private library lounge and an exclusive party room with stunning views of the city.

From elegant ballrooms to stately meeting rooms, the hotel's inspiring venues provide the ideal backdrop for any occasion. Guests can choose from the hotel's indoor and outdoor event spaces spanning across 30,000 sq. ft, all matched with the legendary Leela hospitality. The hotel also features a holistic world-class spa, state-of-the-art gymnasium and an outdoor pool.

Built over an area of 34 acres, the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre offers both choice and flexibility with leading edge facilities to host conventions for up to 15,000 delegates. Four seminar rooms, three Exhibition Centres, seven conference halls and a meeting room, are all equipped with every modern amenity imaginable. The personalized attention to detail and peerless hospitality makes this the ideal venue. The Leela Gandhinagar and Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre Managed by The Leela, will generate demand for the destination and position it as one of the most sought-after convention destinations in the world.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates ten award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and now Gandhinagar. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include business hotels in Bhartiya City Bengaluru and Hyderabad. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

