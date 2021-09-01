Notification of significant shareholding pursuant to section 43 para 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)

Dear Sir / Madam,

In connection with the major shareholding notification sent by us, Renesas Electronics Corporation

(hereinafter 'Renesas'), dated

31 August

2021 regarding the acquisition of voting rights by

means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act, we hereby inform you about the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition.

1. Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights

- The investment is made for strategic reasons.

- Renesas does not intend to acquire further voting rights in Dialog Semiconductor Plc within the next twelve months.

- Renesas intends to influence the composition of the board of directors of Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

- Renesas does not intend to make any material changes to the capital structure of Dialog Semiconductor Plc, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

2. Origins of the funds used to acquire the voting rights

The acquisition of the voting rights was financed through a combination of debt, cash on hand and the proceeds of an equity offering.

Sincerely,

Signed by

Shuhei Shinkai, Senior Vice President ) and CFO for and on behalf of RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

