DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 01-Sep-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0007739609

Issuer Name

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Pzena Investment Management, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 6.928200 0.000000 6.928200 15587458 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0007739609 0 15587458 0.000000 6.928200 Sub Total 8.A 15587458 6.928200%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold Pzena Investment Pzena Investment Management, 6.928200 0.000000 6.928200 Management, LLC Inc. Pzena Pzena International Value All Investment Country (Ex-US) CIT (A 0.000000 Management, Reliance Trust Company Inc. Collective Investment Fund) Pzena Pzena International (Ex-US) Investment Focused Value Fund (DST) 0.000000 Management, (sub-fund of Pzena Value Inc. Trust) Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund (DST) Investment (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000 Management, Trust) Inc. Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund 2 Investment (DST) (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000 Management, Trust) Inc. Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund Investment (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000 Management, Funds, Plc) Inc. Pzena Pzena Global Focused Value Investment Fund (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000 Management, Funds, Plc) Inc. Pzena Investment Pzena Global Focused Value 0.000000 Management, Fund Inc. Pzena Investment Pzena International Small Cap 0.000000 Management, Value Fund Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Due to an administrative oversight the disclosure relating to the position first exceeding 5% on June 13, 2018 (5.0795%) was not made.

12. Date of Completion

30-Aug-2021

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, United States

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 121173 EQS News ID: 1230288 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230288&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)