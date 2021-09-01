Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
01.09.21
11:30 Uhr
20,900 Euro
+0,060
+0,29 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
01.09.2021 | 11:31
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 01-Sep-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0007739609

Issuer Name

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Pzena Investment Management, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 6.928200        0.000000            6.928200   15587458 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0007739609       0            15587458         0.000000       6.928200 
Sub Total 8.A       15587458                     6.928200%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                   % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it  equals or is higher 
person                    than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                       threshold       notifiable threshold      threshold 
Pzena 
Investment  Pzena Investment Management,  6.928200        0.000000            6.928200 
Management,  LLC 
Inc. 
Pzena     Pzena International Value All 
Investment  Country (Ex-US) CIT (A                                0.000000 
Management,  Reliance Trust Company 
Inc.     Collective Investment Fund) 
Pzena     Pzena International (Ex-US) 
Investment  Focused Value Fund (DST)                               0.000000 
Management,  (sub-fund of Pzena Value 
Inc.     Trust) 
Pzena     Pzena Global Value Fund (DST) 
Investment  (sub-fund of Pzena Value                               0.000000 
Management,  Trust) 
Inc. 
Pzena     Pzena Global Value Fund 2 
Investment  (DST) (sub-fund of Pzena Value                            0.000000 
Management,  Trust) 
Inc. 
Pzena     Pzena Global Value Fund 
Investment  (sub-fund of Pzena Value                               0.000000 
Management,  Funds, Plc) 
Inc. 
Pzena     Pzena Global Focused Value 
Investment  Fund (sub-fund of Pzena Value                            0.000000 
Management,  Funds, Plc) 
Inc. 
Pzena 
Investment  Pzena Global Focused Value                              0.000000 
Management,  Fund 
Inc. 
Pzena 
Investment  Pzena International Small Cap                            0.000000 
Management,  Value Fund 
Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Due to an administrative oversight the disclosure relating to the position first exceeding 5% on June 13, 2018 (5.0795%) was not made.

12. Date of Completion

30-Aug-2021

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, United States

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  121173 
EQS News ID:  1230288 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230288&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
