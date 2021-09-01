The €103.5 million project is expected to be built by OMV Petrom with 175,214 solar panels with a power output of 485 W each, and 424 string inverters with a capacity of 185 kVA.The Romanian, OMV Petrom energy supplier majority-owned by Austrian business OMV, is planning to build a 111 MW solar power plant at a former chemical plant in Isalnita, Dolj county, in southwestern Romania. The €103.5 million project is expected to be built with 175,214 solar panels with a power output of 485 W each, and 424 string inverters with a capacity of 185 kVA. Construction should last around 24 months, the company ...

