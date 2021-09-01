DJ EQS-News: Sun Hung Kai & Co Issues USUSD375 Million Bonds

Sun Hung Kai & Co Issues USUSD375 Million Bonds

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announced that it has successfully completed the issuance of USUSD375 million 5% senior unsecured bonds due 2026 (the "Bonds") under its USUSD3 billion Medium Term Note Programme. The Bonds will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The proceeds from the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and refinancing.

The issuance marks a return of SHK & Co to the debt capital markets following the issuance of the USUSD350 million senior unsecured bonds in November 2019. The transaction allowed SHK & Co to further optimize its capital structure and extend its debt maturity profile.

The Bonds attracted the strong demand from global institutional accounts with more than 6 times over-subscription which amounted over USUSD2.3 billion in orders from 142 international investors. Global fund managers took 40% of the allocations, while 12% to Banks / Financial Institutions and 48% went to private banks.

Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and Credit Suisse are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. China CITIC Bank International, The Bank of East Asia, Limited, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Everbright Securities International and FUTEC Financial are Joint Bookrunners of the transaction.

Last month, the Group announced a strong set of results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021, with profit attributable to owners of the company increasing by 287% year-on-year, driven by significant gains in its Investment Management and strong recovery in the Consumer Finance segment.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leader in alternative investing headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading platforms in Financial Services. The Group invests across public markets, alternatives and real assets and has an established track record of generating long-term risk adjusted returns for its shareholders. Most recently, it has extended its strategy to incubate, accelerate and support emerging asset managers in the Asian region. It is also the major shareholder of a leading Consumer Finance firm, United Asia Finance Limited. The Group currently holds about HKUSD48 billion in total assets as at 30 June 2021.

For more information about SHK & Co., please visit its corporate website www.shkco.com.

