Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation: Visit Korean Heritage Campaign to showcase "Hansik" cuisine in London

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (CHF) jointly started the second leg of the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign in London. Starting from August 30, the advertisement for Hansik, or Korean cuisine, has been on display for one month in Westfield, London's largest shopping district, adjacent to Hyde Park and Notting Hill, the most popular tourist destinations in London.

Back in June, the two organizations launched the advertisement for Hanbok, or Korean traditional clothing, on a giant billboard in Times Square, New York. They expect that this second leg will serve as an opportunity to introduce Korea's cultural heritage to more people across the globe.

The advertisement video showcases different aspects of Korean cuisine. The dishes featured - Tteokgalbi (grilled short rib patties) grilled over charcoal, sizzling Samgyeopsal (pork belly), Sinseollo (royal hot pot) in a simmering hot pot, and Kimchi on a grill - show the dynamism of Hansik that makes excellent use of live fire.

Overall, the advertisement presents a table full of Hansik that satisfies both the taste buds and eyes with a mix of vivid colors. It ends with a shot of Makgeolli, a traditional Korean alcoholic beverage, with Hansik. Including Makgeolli in the advertisement is to promote a harmony of Makgeolli and Hansik, enchanting people all over the world with the beverage's flavor. Korea is currently applying for Makgeolli's registration as a UNESCO cultural heritage.

This global advertisement project under the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign will follow up in Bangkok, Sydney, and other major cities until the end of the year. While the advertisement in New York focused on Hanbok and the one in London focuses on Hansik, the upcoming ones will focus on Hangeul, Hanok, and Arirang.

Choi Young-chang, Chairperson of CHF, said, "This global advertisement project is not just for showcasing the beauty of Korea's cultural heritage and tourist destinations. It's for raising the overall status of Korean culture." He added, "In anticipation of the post-COVID-19 era, we plan to preemptively boost interest in Korean cultural heritage and encourage tourists to visit Korean cultural heritage sites in the near future."

Visit Korean Heritage Campaign:

Webpage: http://chf.or.kr/visit

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qRIOLiH9iM

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606488/Photo_The_Visit_Korean_Heritage_Campaign_advertisement_for_Korean_cuisine_in_London.jpg