Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security events, announces the release of its initial Briefings lineup for Black Hat Europe 2021. Registration is open for the hybrid event offering a virtual only pass and an in-person pass, taking place at ExCeL London on Nov. 8 11 (UTC +0h). This year's Briefings lineup will include 40 talks spanning many topics on information security such as AI, ML data science, ransomware, supply chain, malware and more.

Briefings highlights for 2021 included:

Picking Lockfiles: Attacking Defending Your Supply Chain This talk will present both an offensive and defensive perspective of an attack technique that hides malicious code in open-source contributions that reduce the likelihood of the modifications being caught during review.

"We Wait, Because We Know You" Inside the Ransomware Negotiation Economics This Briefing will explore data from various ransomware negotiations over the last few years and provide strategies victims can use to obtain a favorable outcome in these attacks.

One Glitch to Rule Them All: Fault Injection Attacks Against the AMD Secure Processor This talk will present a new hardware attack against the AMD secure processor (SP) that allowed the researchers to gain code execution on the AMD SPs of Ryzen and Epyc central processing units of all Zen microarchitectures.

Two- and four-day Trainings will take place on Nov. 8 11 with options for in-person training courses and virtual only courses. Training courses will cover various techniques including penetration testing, cryptographic methods, advanced infrastructure hacking and many others.

The hybrid Black Hat Arsenal will display the latest tools and products from the open-source community to provide attendees with live demonstrations and hands-on experience. Arsenal will host nearly 50 tools such as malware defense, exploitation and ethical hacking, open-source intelligence and more.

For registration and information on Black Hat Europe 2021, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/eu-21/.

