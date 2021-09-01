Account-based engagement platform establishes its European headquarters following growth into EMEA

Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced the opening of its European office as part of its international expansion strategy. Located in Paddington, the West London office will serve as the company's international headquarters.

This follows the company's appointment of Gavin Dimmock as Vice President and GM of EMEA. Dimmock oversees the operations of Terminus' London headquarters, in addition to hiring, scaling the company's enterprise customer base, and supporting its growing partnership network.

The rapid growth comes as demand for Terminus' account-based engagement platform continues to accelerate internationally. Terminus' expansion into EMEA is validated by in-depth market research in an upcoming report on the state of account-based marketing in EMEA. The full report is set to launch later this month.

"It's incredibly exciting news that Terminus is expanding into Europe and choosing London as its HQ," said Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business. "This is another glowing example of London serving as the centre of innovation and technology for Europe. I'm proud that London remains a destination of choice for US companies looking to establish their roots internationally and I look forward to welcoming Terminus to London's diverse, global tech ecosystem."

Terminus is the only account-based engagement platform purpose-built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel ABM. The Terminus platform, Terminus Engagement Hub, connects the first and third-party data marketers need to understand their customers and prospects, with the most robust suite of engagement channels-including ads, chat, email, and web-available. The company is a recognized leader in The Forrester New Wave: ABM Platforms, Q2 2020 report, and received a differentiated rating in seven of the 10 criteria evaluated including account selection, engagement channels, and product roadmap.

"Modern marketers are increasingly turning to ABM to deliver more pipeline and revenue," said Gavin Dimmock, VP and GM of EMEA For Terminus. "As the only account-based purpose-built to execute multi-channel ABM that delivers on exactly that, Terminus is well positioned to help companies globally realize higher ROI bigger impact with customers and prospects. Establishing our European headquarters is a big step forward as we grow our international footprint to best serve customers."

This follows the launch of its next-generation native ABM chat solution, an award-winning solution, proven to drive a 700 percent increase in target account engagement.

To learn more about Terminus, visit terminus.com.

