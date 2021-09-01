Jetcraft, the world leader in business jet sales, acquisitions and trades, continues to cement its global presence with the appointment of Michael McCafferty as Sales Director for the Americas, covering the Northeast US region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005423/en/

Michael McCafferty appointed Jetcraft Sales Director for the Americas. (Photo: Business Wire)

McCafferty joins Jetcraft following a 15-year career in business aviation, with senior level sales positions at Guardian Jet and Flexjet. Supported by an experienced team of sales directors across North and South America, McCafferty takes over the former territory of Dan Kilkeary who has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas.

Dan Kilkeary, SVP Sales Americas at Jetcraft, says: "Michael strongly complements our growing Americas team and will help us to continue delivering increased value to our clients in the Northeast US region. Over the past 18 months we've seen a surge in first-time users entering our industry through fractional and jet card platforms, and Michael's experience in these sectors, in addition to sales and acquisitions, enables him to offer expert advice from the very start of the ownership journey.

"Additionally, for our long-term clients, Michael's in-depth understanding of the market will greatly benefit buyers and sellers throughout COVID-19 recovery."

ENDS

About Jetcraft

Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The company's unparalleled success over nearly 60 years in business aviation has earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the industry.

For more information, please visit www.jetcraft.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005423/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact 8020 Communications.

Anna Price

Email: jetcraft@8020comms.com

Telephone: +44 (0)1483 447380