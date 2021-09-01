Private Tutoring Market to Gain Returns worth USD 177,621 Million by 2026 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on study of research analysts at Zion Market Research, private tutoring market is projected to gain proceeds worth USD 177,621 million by 2026. It is predicted to register highest gains of around 7.1% during 2018 to 2026 and had accumulated revenue of nearly USD 96,218 million in 2017.Moreover, parents & Guardians are looking for hiring tutors for helping their children get through exams along with have an edge over their classmates. In addition to this, researchers have found that private tutoring is used for helping students pass particular kinds of competitive examinations. Reportedly, private tutoring was result of interest of students in certain subjects not offered by schools. All these aspects are anticipated to open new dimensions of growth for private tutoring market. Precisely, competitive parenting has translated private tutoring into massive growth sector in recent times. Additionally, failure of standard education system to fulfill educational requirements of students integrated with massive parental need for securing best education for children in competitive economy will drive growth of private tutoring market. Reportedly, the U.S., Asia-Pacific, and Europe have contributed majorly towards overall private tutoring market share. For the record, in 2011, the U.S. government allocated funds worth US$133.5 million to private enrichment schemes under No Child Left behind Act so that children from low income groups could be tutored by private tutors.

Furthermore, private in-home tutoring provides personalized and innovative as well as secured learning environment for distracted as well as stressed students, who are under peer pressure for giving their best in entrance exams of leading colleges across globe. This, in turn, has boosted expansion of size of private tutoring industry.

Need For Clearing Tough Competitive Exams to Drive Market Demand

Massive competition among students for getting admitted to reputed colleges & universities through passing of competitive examinations with high scores will drive growth of private tutoring market in forthcoming years. With surge in online teaching activities and rise in high speed internet penetration supported by 5G network, there is growing demand for online private tutoring across the globe. This will steer expansion of private tutoring industry over forecasting years. Due to onset of COVID pandemic, there is a growing popularity of online teaching and online private tutoring activities. This will further prop up scope of private tutoring market in the coming years. Furthermore, outsourcing of private tutoring is gaining traction and this will translate into massive increase in size of private tutoring market over upcoming years. In addition to this, innovations in online teaching methods and use of new technologies for imparting education to students through online mode will create lucrative growth avenues for private tutoring business in foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific to Acquire Dominant Market Position during 2019-2026

Expansion of private tutoring market in Asia Pacific over forecast period can be credited to presence of leading online tutoring by professional academic coaching institutes & professionals at reasonable costs in countries such as India. In addition to this, South Korea also contributes majorly towards private tutoring market across globe and this will further result in increment of market growth in Asia Pacific during forecasting years. Apparently, rise in awareness pertaining to acquiring of high quality education along with rise in disposable income of parents will drive regional market growth in forthcoming years.

Private tutoring market is highly fragmented with each player trying tom optimize its share in market. Moreover, few players are trying to bring innovations in teaching methods & modules for improving their brand value apart from attracting students and this will add towards market earnings. Some of renowned players profiled in our study and influencing growth of private tutoring industry are iTutorGroup, TAL Education, Ambrow Education, Web International English, American Tutor, Manhattan Review, Brighter Minds Tutoring, Chegg, Eduboard, TutorZ, EF Education First, Kaplan, Mandarin Rocks, MindLaunch, New Oriental, and Xueda Education.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled, "GlobalPrivate Tutoring Market by Type (Online, and Blended) and by End-User (Preschool Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2026."

This report segments the global private tutoring market into:

By Type

Online

Blended

By End-User

Preschool Children

Primary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

