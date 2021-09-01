Indian manufacturer Goldi Solar has introduced the HELOC? Pro series, featuring mono-facial and bifacial modules based on M10 wafers.From pv magazine India Goldi Solar, an Indian solar panel manufacturer and EPC service provider, has unveiled the HELOC? Pro series, featuring mono-facial and bifacial modules with M10 (182 mm x 182 mm) wafers. The new modules can be widely used in utility-scale, agricultural, industrial, and rooftop applications. The GS10-B144-GF bifacial module features 144 half-cut monocrystalline silicon (PERC) cells and a multibusbar design. It offers power outputs ranging from ...

