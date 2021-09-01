Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893677 ISIN: US28225C8064 Ticker-Symbol: EGCA 
Stuttgart
01.09.21
10:46 Uhr
9,750 Euro
-0,200
-2,01 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,75010,10013:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2021 | 12:41
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGain Corporation: Premier Crypto Exchange Selects eGain for Knowledge-Powered Customer Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a leading cryptocurrency exchange has selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to provide customer service.

Crypto customers are savvy, and their queries tend to be complex. Moreover, fast-changing government regulations require compliance across customer interactions, transactional record keeping, and information reporting. The company wanted to deliver accurate, consistent and compliant service at scale to their global customer base.

The company selected eGain for its enterprise functionality, ability to scale, ease of integrating with existing systems including CRM and digital engagement, and track record of delivering quick business value. Thousands of contact center agents - in-house, outsourced, and gig - located across six countries in three continents, will serve crypto customers in multiple languages, leveraging the eGain Knowledge Hub.

"Customer service is a vital differentiator in the hyper-growth crypto exchange market," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We look forward to helping our client deliver wow experiences to dominate the market."

More information
eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/ (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/)
eGain Digital Customer Engagement Suite: https://www.egain.com/products/ (https://www.egain.com/products/)
eGain Innovation in 30 Days: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/ (https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/)

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Powered by knowledge, AI and analytics, our top-rated cloud software enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com (http://www.egain.com/).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com (mailto:press@egain.com)
Phone: 408 636 4514


EGAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.