Pirelli and o9 Solutions will partner for the digital transformation of Pirelli's Integrated Business Planning. o9, the premier AI-powered platform, is already being used by the premium tire company for the long term strategic planning and soon will be live also for the Global Demand Planning and Supply Planning of the company.

By leveraging o9's 'Digital Brain' platform, Pirelli is able to process and connect data in a single platform for supply chain optimization and integrated business decisions, breaking through silos within the company. Together with o9, Pirelli is now able to create a long-range demand plan, incorporating leading indicators of demand and key market trends. Using o9's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology, Pirelli can run different scenarios and evaluate them based on different indicators for all categories, channels, and countries across all time horizons within an interconnected platform, instead of disparate Excel spreadsheets.

Pier Paolo Tamma, Chief Digital Officer at Pirelli said: "Thanks to o9, Pirelli is now able to keep our Strategic Plan alive, thanks to the real time visibility on the impact that each change in the supply chain, production capacity and market demand has on the expected plan evolution. Additionally, thanks to o9 AI capabilities, Pirelli will be able to preempt issues and bottlenecks and assess possible alternative resolution scenarios."

"We are committed to helping Pirelli to reach their ambitious strategic goals with our AI-powered integrated platform," said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer of o9 Solutions. "One of the biggest core values of o9 is Client Value and we are pleased to support Pirelli in their digital transformation journey. It is great to see how Pirelli is able to make better decisions and deliver so much value to their clients. We look forward to helping them with the latest technologies for many years to come."

Raffaele Avila, Sales Lead for Italy and Southern Europe said: "o9 Solutions recently opened an office in Milan to grow its presence in Italy. o9 is quickly ramping up its resources in the country and is committed to continue investing to empower our growing Italian client base to make better business decisions thanks to o9 digital brain platform."

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery-into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com

