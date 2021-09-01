Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company"), the leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with white-labeled fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, today has shared it is readying to launch multiple revenue-generating partnerships revenue in Q4. Off the back of securing MX Player as a partner in June and announcing Willow TV this week, both products will go live to a collective 280+ million monthly viewers in October in time for the ICC T20 World Cup. The free-to-play games will be available to MX Player and Willow TV's large and diverse fan bases for global cricket events, tournaments and leagues.





"As the MX Player and Willow TV products go live next month, we'll see our B2B license and revenue-share business model go into full swing," said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. "Both partnerships, and any announced moving forward, will generate recurring revenue with minimal direct expenses. This is a nod to our high-margin product strategy."

In the months since listing, GameOn has honed in on scaling its internal process across three key business units - product, sales and technology. The team has grown from three to 17 full-time employees, including personnel with experience from Electronic Arts (FIFA), Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, IAC (Dotdash, Handy, Investopedia, Ask.com), the International Olympic Committee and more.

"Team is everything," said Bailey. "People are the building blocks of our business. We acquire world class talent as our most critical unfair advantage in the market. This team is now executing. We're closing deals, launching partner products and seeing revenue as a byproduct. This is a very intentional process that I'm thrilled to see successfully in action."

GameOn also recently announced a first-of-its-kind NFT Predictor product, positioning itself at the forefront of B2B fan engagement technology. The innovative product allows GameOn's partners to turn their digital collectibles into assets that are used by fans in prediction games for their favorite sports, TV and live events.

"Our next wave of partner announcements will include our first for the game-changing NFT Predictor," said Bailey. "We can't wait to share more with the market, so stay tuned."

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santi Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, Electronic Arts) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News, Comcast) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). The Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol 'GET' on June 1, 2021.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

