Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, announces the filing of the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three and six month period ending June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are Canadian dollars.

Q2-21 Financial Highlights

YTD Revenue increased 1,197% to $328,058 from $25,287 in the same period a year ago, demonstrating initial successes in the establishment of a consistently growing sales pipeline;





to $328,058 from $25,287 in the same period a year ago, demonstrating initial successes in the establishment of a consistently growing sales pipeline; YTD Sales and Marketing expenditures of $1,463,477 compared to $347,725 during the six months ended June 30, 2020, representing Killi's investment in a strong North American sales presence;





Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021, of $3,634,705 compared to $1,519,500 at the year ended December 31, 2020.

Q2-21 Operational Highlights

Increased B2B data customers 41% , from 46 in Q1-21 to 65 as of the end of Q2-21;





, from 46 in Q1-21 to 65 as of the end of Q2-21; Increased data distribution platforms 27% through the addition of three new platform integrations during the quarter, bringing the total number of integrations to 14, up from 11 as of Q1-21;





through the addition of three new platform integrations during the quarter, bringing the total number of integrations to 14, up from 11 as of Q1-21; Killi now has approximately +320 million user data profiles versus approximately 10,000 in Q2-20;





Introduced a new feature to allow consumers to determine if they were part of the 533 million users whose data was hacked from Facebook and place it back under their control inside Killi - a market first;





Introduced a new product iteration to allow users in the USA to view and reclaim data that has been collected and sold by data brokers and put it under their control inside of Killi - another market first;





Executed on its sales focus by adding Vice President of Sales based in Chicago.

"Killi has invested heavily in its sales and marketing efforts to take advantage of the scale and distribution we built in 2020," said Neil Sweeney, CEO & Founder of Killi. "The increase in the number of Fortune 500 clients combined with the increased distribution of our data into more of the largest data marketplaces in the world are great validations of our model. I have repeated this time and time again: you can not build data revenue without world-class scale and distribution. We now have scale and distribution, and we believe we can continue this momentum into the back half of the year."

Filing of Financial Statements

The Company has filed the interim unaudited condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, on SEDAR.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant, first-party data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Killi allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity and unveil data that has been collected and sold on them for years. Killi enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Killi account where should they choose to, consumers can be compensated for the use of their data.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@killi.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95109