Julie Sweet, Accenture CEO, Mads Nipper, Ørsted CEO, Judson Althoff, Microsoft EVP Chief Commercial Officer, and Øyvind Eriksen, Aker ASA President, CEO to open the annual conference. The free, virtual event will feature global leaders and innovators who are driving industry and supply chains toward a more innovative, data-driven, sustainable future.

Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation, in partnership with Microsoft and Aker Horizons will host its fourth annual global conference, Ignite Talks on September 21-23, 2021. Top leaders in Technology AI, Energy, Power and Utilities, Manufacturing, Finance, Renewables, and Cybersecurity will share insights at the three-day virtual industrial digitalization conference, co-located in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States.

"To truly transform and meet net-zero goals, the time to act is now," says John Markus Lervik, Cognite co-founder and CEO. "We host Ignite Talks to bring industry leaders together in what we see as an increasingly vital, solution-oriented conversation. It's about industrial data and making the most of it. It's about the challenges and opportunities in optimizing massive operations through technology. And it's about striking a crucial balance between business sustainability and environmental sustainability."

"Understanding and contextualizing data is essential for companies to take command of their digital manufacturing transformations, to make progress toward net-zero, and to succeed in the industrial future," says Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. "That is why Cognite and Accenture are committed to working with our clients and ecosystem partners to empower manufacturers to discover new insights within their data, quickly and at scale."

"Reaching net-zero requires organizations to transform data-driven insights into action so they can assess impact, evaluate progress and retool operations. At Microsoft, we are committed, along with partners like Cognite, to co-innovate solutions that allow organizations to advance their sustainability journey," says Judson Althoff, Microsoft's chief commercial officer.

Attendees can expect conversations on how technology shapes our industrial future, circular economies, the rise of automation, and the future of industrial data management. There will also be deep dives on profitable sustainability and Industrial DataOps.

Microsoft and Aker Horizons serve as Ignite Talks conference partners. Gold sponsors include Accenture, Aize, Capgemini, Cognizant, Itera, TietoEVRY, Wood, Yokogawa.

Highlighted Ignite Talks Include:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Ignite's Opening Address: From "Talks" to Action

Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture

Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted

Judson Althoff, EVP Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft

Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO, Aker ASA

John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder, Cognite

The Future of Energy: Technology as an Enabler of Profitable Sustainability

Kristian Røkke, CEO, Aker Horizons

Kristin F. Kragseth, CEO, Petoro

Hilde Tonne, CEO, Statnett

Paula Doyle, SVP Sales and Marketing, Cognite

Building Resilient and More Sustainable Energy Companies of the Future

Mario Mehren, CEO, Wintershall Dea

Kristin Færøvik, Managing Director, Lundin Energy Norway

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Lifting Profitability, Driving Sustainability: New Strategic Direction Toward 2050

Hilde Merete Aasheim, President CEO, Hydro

Sigve Brekke, President CEO, Telenor Group

Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO, Aker ASA

The Future of Energy: How Technology Holds the Key to Transformation

Surya Panditi, President CEO, Enel X North America

Bill Magness, Former President CEO, ERCOT

Carolina Torres, Sr. Director, Energy Industry Transformation, Cognite

The Manufacturing Leap from Proofs of Concept to Digital Operations at Scale

Patrik Sjöstedt, EMEA Regional Business Leader, Manufacturing, Enterprise Commercial, Microsoft

Hunter Beck, Director of Customer Success, Cognite

Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Tech Dimension of the Global Energy Transition

Ahmed Hashmi, SVP Digital, Production and Business Services, bp

Francois Laborie, President, North America, Cognite

How Utility Companies Can Build the Right Data Foundation for Analytics and Operations

Susan Maley, Monitoring Advanced Analytics, Electric Power Research Institute (ERPI)

Michael Rossol, Data/Software Engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Thomas Trøtscher, Chief Data Officer, Statnett

The Future of Industrial Data Management

Alvin Shaffer, Head of Industry 4.0 for Renewables, Equinor US

Susan Peterson Sturm, IoT Board Advisor, Independent

Ben Blanchette, Program Director, Digital Manufacturing, Owens Corning

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with one clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutios and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata

