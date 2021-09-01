Julie Sweet, Accenture CEO, Mads Nipper, Ørsted CEO, Judson Althoff, Microsoft EVP Chief Commercial Officer, and Øyvind Eriksen, Aker ASA President, CEO to open the annual conference. The free, virtual event will feature global leaders and innovators who are driving industry and supply chains toward a more innovative, data-driven, sustainable future.
Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation, in partnership with Microsoft and Aker Horizons will host its fourth annual global conference, Ignite Talks on September 21-23, 2021. Top leaders in Technology AI, Energy, Power and Utilities, Manufacturing, Finance, Renewables, and Cybersecurity will share insights at the three-day virtual industrial digitalization conference, co-located in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States.
"To truly transform and meet net-zero goals, the time to act is now," says John Markus Lervik, Cognite co-founder and CEO. "We host Ignite Talks to bring industry leaders together in what we see as an increasingly vital, solution-oriented conversation. It's about industrial data and making the most of it. It's about the challenges and opportunities in optimizing massive operations through technology. And it's about striking a crucial balance between business sustainability and environmental sustainability."
"Understanding and contextualizing data is essential for companies to take command of their digital manufacturing transformations, to make progress toward net-zero, and to succeed in the industrial future," says Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. "That is why Cognite and Accenture are committed to working with our clients and ecosystem partners to empower manufacturers to discover new insights within their data, quickly and at scale."
"Reaching net-zero requires organizations to transform data-driven insights into action so they can assess impact, evaluate progress and retool operations. At Microsoft, we are committed, along with partners like Cognite, to co-innovate solutions that allow organizations to advance their sustainability journey," says Judson Althoff, Microsoft's chief commercial officer.
Attendees can expect conversations on how technology shapes our industrial future, circular economies, the rise of automation, and the future of industrial data management. There will also be deep dives on profitable sustainability and Industrial DataOps.
Microsoft and Aker Horizons serve as Ignite Talks conference partners. Gold sponsors include Accenture, Aize, Capgemini, Cognizant, Itera, TietoEVRY, Wood, Yokogawa.
Highlighted Ignite Talks Include:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Ignite's Opening Address: From "Talks" to Action
- Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture
- Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted
- Judson Althoff, EVP Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft
- Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO, Aker ASA
- John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder, Cognite
The Future of Energy: Technology as an Enabler of Profitable Sustainability
- Kristian Røkke, CEO, Aker Horizons
- Kristin F. Kragseth, CEO, Petoro
- Hilde Tonne, CEO, Statnett
- Paula Doyle, SVP Sales and Marketing, Cognite
Building Resilient and More Sustainable Energy Companies of the Future
- Mario Mehren, CEO, Wintershall Dea
- Kristin Færøvik, Managing Director, Lundin Energy Norway
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Lifting Profitability, Driving Sustainability: New Strategic Direction Toward 2050
- Hilde Merete Aasheim, President CEO, Hydro
- Sigve Brekke, President CEO, Telenor Group
- Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO, Aker ASA
The Future of Energy: How Technology Holds the Key to Transformation
- Surya Panditi, President CEO, Enel X North America
- Bill Magness, Former President CEO, ERCOT
- Carolina Torres, Sr. Director, Energy Industry Transformation, Cognite
The Manufacturing Leap from Proofs of Concept to Digital Operations at Scale
- Patrik Sjöstedt, EMEA Regional Business Leader, Manufacturing, Enterprise Commercial, Microsoft
- Hunter Beck, Director of Customer Success, Cognite
Thursday, September 23, 2021
The Tech Dimension of the Global Energy Transition
- Ahmed Hashmi, SVP Digital, Production and Business Services, bp
- Francois Laborie, President, North America, Cognite
How Utility Companies Can Build the Right Data Foundation for Analytics and Operations
- Susan Maley, Monitoring Advanced Analytics, Electric Power Research Institute (ERPI)
- Michael Rossol, Data/Software Engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- Thomas Trøtscher, Chief Data Officer, Statnett
The Future of Industrial Data Management
- Alvin Shaffer, Head of Industry 4.0 for Renewables, Equinor US
- Susan Peterson Sturm, IoT Board Advisor, Independent
- Ben Blanchette, Program Director, Digital Manufacturing, Owens Corning
About Cognite
Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with one clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutios and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata
