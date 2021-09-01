Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading integrated cannabis and distribution platform in North America, today announced that Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble, will participate in the Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference to be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

To attend the Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference, please register here.

For more information about the Beacon Securities conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Humble's management, please contact your Beacon Securities representative directly or KCSA Strategic Communications at humbleandfume@kcsa.com.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume is one of North America's leading cannabis distribution solutions providing customer-centric services and accessories. Humble & Fume works with over 200 leading industry brands and offer more than 10,000 accessories and extract products, and is the only major cannabis industry player to provide a fully integrated cannabis and accessories distribution solution with complete sales, distribution, and trade marketing support. Servicing more than 3,000 clients continent-wide, we can reach 90% of North American customers within 48 hours. Leveraging decades of North American Cannabis industry experience, we are committed to being a leading partner and brand representative by offering a comprehensive portfolio of leading brands and products to head shops, smoke shops, dispensaries, and consumers.

Learn more at humbleandfumeinc.com.

