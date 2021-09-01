Customers Can Easily Match Their Business Needs to a Corresponding Managed Azure Tier

Aptum, a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, today introduced new tiers for its Managed Azure Cloud services, allowing customers to easily select an Azure managed service level that meets their business needs and cloud adoption goals, wherever they are on their cloud journey.

Aptum's Managed Azure Cloud now includes three enhanced tiers:

Foundation - an offering designed for companies with significant internal IT resources and minimal skills gaps, with low-cost managed services and tools included

geared towards customers who have gaps in cloud competencies or available resources; includes proactive support from Aptum Premium - designed for customers looking to focus on their core business, while outsourcing many of their IT functions -- such as operating system support -- so they can focus on non-IT related tasks. Ideal for customers who need support with cloud adoption planning, or hybrid or complex environments.

All three tiers give customers access to Aptum tools, programs and resources for their cloud transformation, including Aptum's Cost Insights Dashboard, 24x7 support and advisory services. They also allow customers to tailor their Managed Azure Cloud services to suit their specific needs.

"Every customer cloud journey is unique and impacted by a number of factors including size, cloud maturity and business objectives," said Marvin Sharp, Vice President, Product and Strategy, Aptum. "Aptum Managed Azure Cloud is designed to be a flexible partnership and our enhanced tiers reflect that. Three distinct tiers with additional add-on services allow customers to decide how much they want to engage our Azure experts as their cloud transformation progresses."

Public cloud infrastructure offers an array of technical and business benefits, but the reality on the ground is that increased complexity is pushing organizations to enlist service providers for help. However, the way cloud is used varies across every organization and that means service levels must be correspondingly flexible," said Philbert Shih, Managing Director of Structure Research Ltd. "Aptum's move to tier its managed service offerings for Azure reflects the fact that customer requirements are diverse and allows it to serve a wide cross-section of the market with exactly the kind of service and support customers are looking for."

Aptum's Managed Azure Cloud provides customers with day-to-day operational management within the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform, including best practice advice, configuration assistance and troubleshooting services, as well as OS patching, anti-malware, monitoring and backup. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for businesses to supplement in-house knowledge and expertise and free up IT resources for other priorities; reduce overall costs; improve performance and speed; and enable reliable cloud consumption forecasting, while maximizing security.

Aptum's Managed Azure Cloud enhanced tiers are available immediately.

About Aptum

Aptum is a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider delivering complex and high-performance cloud solutions with an integrated secure network. Using its Data As InfrastructureTM approach, Aptum solves complex technology challenges with total solutions and tailored options that drive tangible business outcomes and maximize the value of its clients' technology investments. Aptum's cloud and global network solutions, underpinned with expert managed and professional services, offer genuine choice and adaptability with international reach spanning North America, Latin America, Europe and the United Kingdom. Aptum is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

