Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data migration software, today released a new report from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, which highlights the latest enhancements to its Software Suite and forthcoming data management product strategy. Giving its perspective on Datadobi's development of a comprehensive data management platform, 451 Research reports on the company's data migration and data protection technologies and its expansion into the data management market.

The 451 Research report assesses the latest release of the Datadobi Software Suite, which features a custom developed user space SMB (uSMB) client that is included with the Datadobi Mobility Engine. The uSMB client mitigates the need for the previous kernel-based client, reduces overhead, and accelerates file migrations. The report also points out Datadobi's focus on data integrity via its Integrity Enforcement Technology. This focus on data integrity is of critical importance when considering an organization's reliance on accurate copies of data in both migration and data protection scenarios.

In migration and data protection scenarios involving data accessed over NFS and SMB, Datadobi can generate workloads that exceed the capabilities provided by OS (operating system) kernel-based NFS and SMB clients. Having previously written a custom user space NFS (uNFS) client, a new user space SMB (uSMB) client has been introduced allowing Datadobi to push past the prior kernel-based SMB client limits. The addition of the uSMB client completes Datadobi's transition from operating system-based clients to all custom user space clients which are tuned specifically for the I/O patterns generated by the Datadobi Data Mobility Engine. The full collection of Datadobi's custom developed clients handle NFS (NFSv3, NFSv4.x), SMB (1.x, 2.x, 3.x), S3, and Azure Blob.

In addition, the report previews Datadobi's development of its migration and data protection products into a more comprehensive data management platform. 451 Research points out that, "as a data migration specialist its software has to touch and analyze every file as it transports the data from the source to a target site."

"With a continual focus on product development and innovation, we aim to anticipate the needs of our customers, putting them in an ideal position to optimize their data migration and protection capabilities," commented Steve Leeper, VP Product Marketing at Datadobi. "And looking ahead at our data management platform strategy, we are broadening our capabilities to meet existing and future customer needs."

