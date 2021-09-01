Get a free ticket to the event here: https://microdose.buzz/nwdmt

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Microdose in partnership with Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, Small Pharma (TSXV: DMT) a neuropharmaceutical company taking a novel approach to depression drug development, Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) a clinical-stage drug development company focused on the disease areas of stroke, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) & chronic cough, and COVID-19, and Pharmadrug, a Biotech Company Focused on the R&D of Natural Based Medicines, and Psilera INC. a psychedelic-based biotechnology company developing its proprietary neuromodulator pipeline to target mental health disorders, are pleased to announce the DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass.

The two-day virtual conference is to take place on September 9-10th 2021, starting at 12 pm EDT on the 9th September and 11am on the 10th September.

Join us as we take a scientific deep dive into the dynamic field of DMT therapeutics, with expert panels and engaging discussions.

Our Molecular Masterclasses are a speaker series designed for deep dives into the world's favourite psychoactive and psychedelic substances. Each event will explore one drug, and feature a curated group of industry experts and thought leaders from around the world. This year's DMT Masterclass will feature content around:

Science & Research

Drug Development & Safety

Clinical Applications

Law & Regulation

Business & Markets

History & Culture

Confirmed speakers include: Christopher Timmermann-Slater, Andrew Hegle, Paul Van Slyke, Daniel Cohen, Christopher Moreau, Jackie von Salm, Carol Routledge, Brian Jahns, Natan Ponieman, Andrew Hegle Paul Van Slyke, Christopher Timmermann-Slater Peter Rands, Graham Pechenik David Wood, Ruth Chun, Hadas Alterman Rick Strassman MD, Timothy Ko, Brian Jahns, Crystal Carson, Joël Brierre, Max Montrose, Tricia Eastman, Rak Razam, Victoria Wueschner.

Get a free ticket to the event here: https://microdose.buzz/nwdmt

Check out previous Masterclasses: Ketamine Masterclass, Ibogaine Masterclass, Mushroom Conference, MDMA Masterclass.

