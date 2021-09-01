Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shirley Anthony to the role of Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Anthony will spearhead strategic market awareness and investor outreach programs to grow and diversify the Company's shareholder base as well as enhance communications with shareholders and stakeholders.

Ms. Anthony has over 13 years of investor relations, corporate communications and strategic marketing experience with North American publicly listed companies covering the natural resources, transport and cannabis sectors. Most recently, she held the role of Director, Corporate Communications with Maple Gold Mines and her prior experience within the resource sector included roles as VP, Corporate Communications for International Tower Hill Mines; Manager, Corporate Communications for Corvus Gold; and Corporate Communications Manager for Silvercorp Metals. Ms. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of British Columbia and is based in Vancouver, B.C.

"We are excited to welcome Shirley to the team as she brings great energy and a wealth of experience in running highly effective investor relations and communications programs that will help broaden our shareholder, analyst and capital markets networks," stated Marco Roque, CEO of Cassiar Gold. "We look forward to having her play an integral role in communicating Cassiar Gold's excellent value proposition and vision for growth to the global investment community."

Stock Option Grant

In conjunction with the appointment and pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, the board of directors has granted Ms. Anthony a total of 150,000 stock options priced at $0.45. The options will vest over a period of three years, with one third of the options vesting immediately, and one third vesting at the end of each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1Moz at 1.43 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.7 g/t) known as the Taurus Deposit (see Technical report on the Cassiar Gold property, amended Nov. 12, 2019, by S. Zelligan, posted to SEDAR); and Cassiar South which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects over a >15 km long and up to 10 km wide trend. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 300,000 oz of Au at grades of between 10 and 25 g/t Au (BC Minfile), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of bonanza-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Property is highly accessible by road and has a fully permitted 300 tpd mill and tailings facility, which could provide the potential for near-term production if new and expanded high-grade resources are defined in the areas of active mining leases that cover some of the most prospective parts of the South Cassiar area.

Cassiar Gold acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

