Webb Fontaine: Port Dynamics: Opportunities & Challenges in Latin America

Webb Fontaine in partnership with SEFACIL Foundation is launching a series of webinars on how technology adoption affects competition, sustainable development and management in Latin American ports and international business, commencing 8th September 2021.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, one of the leading global providers of technology solutions for Customs, international Trade and Ports, will bring together a panel of experts in public policy, research, and Port management to discuss "Port Dynamics: Opportunities & Challenges in Latin America". The panel discussion will explore how innovative projects and ideas based on the use of technologies are gradually being adopted in public and private ports in the Latin American region and their impact on Trade.

The webinar, aimed at professionals from the public and private sectors, will further explore the implications of the events resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic as an economic disruptor and their impact on the acceleration of changes that were previously delayed in terms of digital modernisation in the maritime-port sector.

The panel of experts includes prominent industry leaders from various origins, such as Yann Alix, Executive Director of the SEFACIL Foundation in France and an expert on the Latin American reality; Jorge Durán, Secretary of the Inter-American Committee on Ports (CIP) of the Organization of American States; Carlos Martner, Coordinator of Integrated Transportation and Logistics of the Mexican Institute of Transportation (IMT); Sergio Gorgone, Information Systems Manager of the Buenos Aires Port Authority (AGP), who will share with the event's moderator's, Jean Edouard Nicolet from Webb Fontaine and Luis Ascencio, International Transport and Logistics Consultant and director of the portal Porthink.com.

Jean Edouard Nicolet, Business Development Manager for the Latin American and Caribbean región, Webb Fontaine - comments: "Latin American is transitioning to paperless services, technology integration, and public-private partnerships for the creation and management of information systems such as Single Windows and Port Community Systems. The pursuit of better operational integration and cybersecurity in port logistics are critical elements in increasing Trade users' efficiency and competitiveness. Webb Fontaine is perfectly positioned to be a strategic partner for port communities and governments tackling this change management challenge. Webb Fontaine objective is to bring together industry experts in a conversation that can stimulate innovative thoughts and actions."

The "Port Dynamics: Opportunities & Challenges in Latin America" webinar will be broadcast on September 8, 2021, 10:00 AM Panama time. Register here: https://bit.ly/3gJF8LO

These thought-provoking webinars are part of what is intended to be a Think-Tank series aimed at delivering high-impact information, enabling industry and public policy stakeholders to engage in knowledge sharing. updated.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606590/Webb_Fontaine_Port.jpg