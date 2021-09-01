Polygon strengthens its market position in Norway

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon Norway has acquired Rengjøringsbyrået AS Renas ("Renas"). The acquisition will add 41 professionals and annual sales of NOK 50 million.

"Once again, we are making a successful acquisition in Norway. I would like to welcome the skilled new colleagues from Northern Norway to our growing family. Together we will make Polygon even better," says Axel Gränitz, President and CEO of Polygon Group.

"We are very happy to have reached an agreement with Renas. We have had a close partnership during the last 50 years, and Renas has always represented us very well in their region. By bringing Renas into our company we see opportunities for developing new and even better solutions for our customers. Renas has great experience within water, fire and environmental damages, including major and complex claims. This acquisition will play an important role in our growth strategy within these service areas, and in the northern part of Norway." says Sigurd Austin, Country President.

As of September 1, 2021, Renas will be part of Polygon Group., Renas is a family-owned business that was founded in 1961 and has been a franchisee of Polygon since 1971. The company has a well-established position in northern Norway covering a wide geographical area from the Arctic circle to Narvik, including Lofoten and Vesterålen.

"Renas was founded by my father in 1961, I have since this been involved in operation and development of Renas and also the Property damage restoration industry in Norway, I am proud and happy to hand over a solid and well functional business to Polygon, our close partner during 50 years", says Karl Erik Brekke owner of Renas.

"We strongly believe that this will provide stability for both our customers and our employees. Polygon is a professional owner and will ensure that we will get what it takes to grow and develop our business." says Inge Villumsen, Managing Director at Renas.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

