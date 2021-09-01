Hibernia REIT plc: Directorate change - update

DJ Directorate change - update

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Directorate change - update 01-Sep-2021 / 13:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directorate change - update

Hibernia REIT plc confirms that the appointment of Roisin Brennan as Chair of the Remuneration Committee was approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and is effective as of 16 August 2021.

ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Danny Kitchen, Chairman Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: BOA TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 121251 EQS News ID: 1230501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230501&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)