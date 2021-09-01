Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Söder Sportfiske AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (460/21)

Listing of Söder Sportfiske AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Söder Sportfiske AB, company registration number 556656-9447, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Söder Sportfiske AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be September 9, 2021. Ordinary shares Short name: SODER ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 7 480 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016276539 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 232528 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556656-9447 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- 1"When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from Sep 9, 2021 up to and including Sep 10, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 59 in the prospectus." This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.