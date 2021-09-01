The storage project is linked to a 1 GW wind and solar project portfolio, 500 MW of solar distributed generation, and the construction of a gigafactory for vanadium redox flow batteries in China.Vanadium redox battery provider VRB Energy, which is majority-owned by Canada-based metals exploration company High Power Exploration Inc (HPX), has begun construction on a 100 MW/500 MWh vanadium flow battery in Xiangyang, in China's Hubei province. The storage project is being deployed at the Automobile Industrial Park of the Xiangyang high-tech development zone and is expected to come online by the ...

