OM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC.: (OMHI) - OM Holdings International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bob Barbieri as COO

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), an operator of superstores in the Caribbean, today announced the appointment of Bob Barbieri as Chief Operating Officer. Bob Barbieri is a finance and operations partner who leverages his experience, knowledge and skills as a Chief Financial Officer, Board Member/Advisor, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer to help growth-stage technology, software/SaaS/cloud, services and healthcare IT companies in the USA.

Mr. Barbieri is a Partner at TechCXO and was Senior EVP and CFO Operations and Performance Officer at Lawson Software, where he positioned the firm as the world's third-largest public ERP company; he led Lawson through its IPO process, which achieved more than $2 billion in valuation. After Lawson, Mr. Barbieri was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer at Bravais Analytics, a cloud SaaS platform. He also served as VP and CFO at Apogee, a $1 billion+ NASDAQ glass coatings and service technologies company, and as Controller at Air Products, a $10 billion public company. Mr. Barbieri is a board member of the Investment Committee of Ascension St. Thomas Healthcare. He earned his MBA in Finance/Corporate Strategy and his BS in Accounting at Drexel University

"We are growing at an incredible clip, and Bob Barbieri brings us the experience we need to manage our current growth while planning its next phase," said Mark Vanterpool, CEO of OM Holdings International. "We have five stores currently under construction, and Bob's role will be to make sure we finish all of these stores on schedule and within budget, and that we begin driving revenue at each store by year-end. We are thrilled to have someone with such extensive public equities experience helping guide us as we grow beyond the British Virgin Islands and become a regional retail and technology enterprise and public entity."

"I think the OM Holdings business model is outstanding and exactly what the Caribbean needs, both for its residents and visitors," said Bob Barbieri. "The growth potential of this story, which combines a decentralized B2C Local On-Demand Technology (LODE-TECH) Platform with a bricks-and-mortar operation, is unlimited. I look forward to opening the new stores, and I am confident with the help of this stellar management team that we will develop and implement an expansion plan that takes OMHI across the Caribbean."

Since completing its reverse merger in May 2021, OMHI has announced five new stores, all under construction, with planned openings beginning October of this year. Additionally, in July 2021, OMHI completed its first acquisition, Rydeum Caribbean, its new technology subsidiary, and completed its first contract, with Jamaica's largest taxi union. Rydeum Caribbean has developed a platform to connect local, established businesses with consumers through an on-demand mobile app.

OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), founded in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Mark Vanterpool, operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OHMI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum, founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, has partnered with Jamacia's largest taxicab union to provide an Uber Eats delivery service model to Jamaican consumers. The company also provides lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean. For more information please visit https://omholdingsinc.com/.

