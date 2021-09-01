Vista-X90 makes debut in Europe at upcoming tradeshows

Cepton, an innovative provider of automotive lidar solutions, will join two tradeshows in Europe in September to showcase its lidar technologies.

Vista-X90 combines high performance, auto-grade reliability and low cost to meet the critical requirements for mass-market automotive applications. Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton will have a booth at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany (September 7th 12th) and at AutoSens in Brussels, Belgium (September 15th 16th). During both events, Cepton representatives will be available to talk about Cepton's lidar offering for a range of smart mobility applications, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Smart Infrastructure. Particularly, Cepton will showcase its automotive-grade, long-range lidar, Vista-X90 for the first time to customers in Europe.

Powered by Cepton's patented MMT, the Vista-X90 combines high performance, autograde reliability and low cost to meet the critical requirements for mass-market lidar adoption for ADAS in consumer vehicles. With a compact and embeddable design, Vista-X90 is optimized for ease of vehicle integration, offering multiple placement options, such as in the headlamp, in the fascia, behind the windshield or on the roof. Featuring Cepton's next-generation ASIC technology, the Vista-X90 supports AUTOSAR and over-the-air (OTA) functionality, with advanced capabilities for functional safety, cybersecurity and extrinsic calibration.

Visitors to the Cepton booth at IAA and AutoSens will also be able to learn about Cepton's award-winning lidar solutions portfolio that extends beyond Automotive and supports Smart Infrastructure applications such as smart roads and rail, electronic tolling, and more. Those solutions include Cepton's Vista-P series, Sora-P series, Helius Smart Lidar System and Nova, Cepton's newest miniature, high field of view (FOV), near-range lidar. Nova live demonstrations can be arranged through private meetings during the events upon request. To learn more information, or set up a meeting with Cepton representatives at the events, please visit: https://www.cepton.com/media/events.

In addition, Cepton's CFO Dr. Winston Fu will also present at AutoSens on Sep 14 to talk about key success factors that enable lidar scalability. A technology expert and investor with 20+ years of experience helping build tech companies, Dr. Fu will discuss what makes Cepton different in commercializing lidar technologies for the mass market. Find more details here at https://auto-sens.com/events/brussels/.

Cepton booth locations:

IAA: Booth C72, Hall A2

- AutoSens: Booth No. 14

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton provides state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions for a range of markets such as automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton's patented MMT-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions that deliver long range, high resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with over two decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, with a presence in North America, Germany, Japan, India and China, to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

