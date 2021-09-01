Kryo, Inc., the parent company of sleep technology brand ChiliSleep, today announced it has become a proud wellness partner of Pan Pacific London, the brand new 5-star hotel that is elevating the guest experience with an innovative approach to overall wellbeing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005332/en/

Kryo, Inc., the parent company of sleep technology brand ChiliSleep, today announced it has become a proud wellness partner of Pan Pacific London, the brand new 5-star hotel that is elevating the guest experience with an innovative approach to overall wellbeing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pan Pacific London, with 237 rooms and suites, features an array of unique guest experiences, including curated jet-lag programs, a mindfulness studio, an on-site nutritionist, and now, personalized sleep products from ChiliSleep to maximize deep, restorative sleep.

As part of this partnership, rooms in the Pan Pacific Sleeping Programme and Wellbeing Floor will be outfitted with an OOLER, ChiliSleep's water-based mattress pad featuring a temperature range from 55-115°F (13-46°C). ChiliSleep's bed cooling systems will help guests fall asleep faster, stay asleep and wake up rested. This helps optimize the circadian rhythm and synchronizes biological processes.

"This is a defining moment for ChiliSleep, and I am overjoyed that our products will seamlessly create a sacred space of rest and recovery for guests at the Pan Pacific London, many of whom traveled great distances to experience this hotel," said Tara Youngblood, ChiliSleep CEO and Co-Founder. "The UK is a strategic growth market for ChiliSleep, and last year we invested in a local UK-based distribution partner to help better serve this growing region."

With a heightened focus on immunity and incorporating everyday habits to boost the body's natural defenses, today's sophisticated traveler is also gravitating toward hospitality providers who consciously care for their total wellbeing.

"Smart hotels should look to this partnership as a sign of the times. Hotels prioritizing complete guest satisfaction with a promise of deep sleep and enhanced recovery will come out ahead," said Robbie Leung, Pan Pacific Director of Wellbeing.

"This is the first European location for our Singapore-based company, making the expansion of Pan Pacific to London thrilling on so many levels. Having an entire floor dedicated to wellbeing is where the hotel will really shine, allowing us to offer traditional Singaporean hospitality and special care of our guests from the moment of arrival until they journey home," he said.

About ChiliSleep

ChiliSleep is a sleep technology brand that optimizes health and wellness through clinically researched and drug-free sleep therapies to improve sleep quality. As the original inventors of the world's first hydro-powered, temperature-regulated sleep system, ChiliSleep is revolutionizing the way the world sleeps. ChiliSleep's products cool as low as 55°F and allow users to fall asleep faster, stay asleep, and wake up rested! ChiliSleep's award-winning bed cooling systems, the Cube and OOLER, consistently outperform the competition in the cooling/warming mattress topper category. Consumer Reports ranked the OOLER a 5/5 and #1 overall, with the Cube coming in at #2. Kryo, Inc., the parent company of ChiliSleep, was founded by Tara and Todd Youngblood and is currently ranked #615 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 listof Fastest Growing Small Companies. For more information, please visit www.chilisleep.com (US) and https://chilisleep.co.uk/ (UK).

About Pan Pacific London

Now open, Pan Pacific London marks Pan Pacific Hotels Group's first footprint in Europe. A new statement of indulgence designed by Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel is located at One Bishopsgate Plaza, a 2-minute walk from Liverpool Street Station, and combines sincere Singaporean hospitality with contemporary London design. The hotel features:

237 guest rooms including 42 suites and a signature Pan Pacific Suite

The Orchid Lounge, a serene drawing room which offers Afternoon Tea by Cherish Finden

Ginger Lily bar featuring curated champagne and cocktail lists and outside terrace

All-day dining Straits Kitchen restaurant showcasing the melting pot of cuisines represented in multicultural Singapore

Patisserie with a grab-and-go option

Two private dining rooms, Newton and Katong, seating 12 and 14 guests respectively

A destination cocktail bar in Devonshire House designed by Tom Dixon's Design Research Studio

Dedicated Wellbeing Floor 18.5 metre infinity pool, treatment rooms, relaxation pods, 24hr high performance gym, mindfulness studio, saunas, steam rooms, and lounge with nutritional menu curated by an in-house nutritionist

Landscaped Public Plaza with luxury retail shops

10 meeting venues including the most technologically advanced ballroom in the City of London, the Pacific Ballroom, accommodating up to 400 guests

Visit panpacificlondon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005332/en/

Contacts:

Eric VanSlyke

Eric.VanSlyke@praytellagency.com