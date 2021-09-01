Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed TPT Global Tech (OTCQB: TPTW) ("the Company"), a technology and telecommunications media content hub for domestic and international syndication that also provides technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. President and Chairman of the Company, Stephen Thomas, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's recent 400% stock price increase, and then asked for an update on their current projects. Thomas elaborated on the Company's increased demand for panel testing due to the spread of the Delta Variant. "We reopened the lab in Fremont and we've got Atlanta up and running," shared Thomas, before discussing the Company's additional lab opportunities and projects around the globe.

"Could you tell us about the Smart Village Initiative in West Africa?" asked Jolly. "The Smart Village concept is that not only do you build housing, but you also build a public communication infrastructure," said Thomas, noting that this includes broadband and surveillance services. "However, what really drives what they're doing is the education piece," he continued. "Artificial Intelligence has the ability to adjust the type of content that a child is receiving from the educational program," said Thomas. "We would be able to change the program so that the child will get the necessary, proper content to help them accelerate."

"Not only are we planning to do the same type of scenario in Africa, but we plan to do the same thing in the United States," shared Thomas. "It's a fantastic project for us and it is right in our wheelhouse."

"Where are we at with 5G and what are your thoughts on that?" asked Jolly. "We are still upgrading our network," said Thomas. "We're probably 65% to 70% done with the network upgrade," he added. "It is a little challenging during the pandemic," said Thomas. "Our team has been working diligently across those 11 states and we're continuing to upgrade and provide faster speeds and other product offerings with our telecommunications division."

Jolly then commented on a recent press release detailing the Company's exclusive joint venture formation agreement with UM Power Limited to design a multi-billion dollar private industrial park. "To be able to have that type of partnership and be able to have that quality of manufacturing availability, and come back and offer that to the US government, US companies, or Latin American companies is a huge win," shared Thomas. "We expect that to be a phenomenal opportunity for TPT Global Tech in the near future."

"What is going to be the catalyst over the next two quarters?" asked Jolly. "We're excited with how we're positioning the company with these fantastic partners," said Thomas. "We're going to keep working hard and keep executing on the plan."

To close the interview, Thomas encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow and expand.

To hear the entire interview with Stephen Thomas, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7934004-tpt-global-tech-discusses-smart-village-initiative-and-joint-venture-with-um-power-limited-on-the.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB: TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media, and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories, and Global Roaming Cell phones.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings, and pursuit of new markets are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions.

CONTACT:

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

fb@miradorconsulting.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95152.