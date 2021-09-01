Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Curando Nordic AB changes name to Vo2 Cap Holding AB (461/21)

As from September 03, 2021, Curando Nordic AB will be listed under its new company name, Vo2 Cap Holding AB. New company name: Vo2 Cap Holding AB -------------------------------------------- New short name: VO2 -------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0008705255 -------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 131080 -------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova ABon +46 8 546 017 58.