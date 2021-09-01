Offering Up to 21 Days in the Alps

Ikon Pass invites skiers and riders to adventure further into Europe as Dolomiti Superski in Italy and Kitzbühel in Austria join Zermatt in Switzerland on the Ikon Pass, offering up to 21 days in the Alps for winter 21/22. Now Ikon Pass holders have access to snow at 47 global destinations across five continents and nine countries.

Home of the Alpine Skiing World Championships and the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Dolomiti Superski offers 12 mountains, 450 lifts, 889 runs, and endless vistas in Northern Italy's stunning Dolomites. Some of the most notable views can be found from the top of the Marmolada Glacier, the Sass Pordoi cable car in Val di Fassa, and on top of the Tognola Gondola in San Martino di Castrozza. The only thing to rival the slopes of the Dolomites may be the extraordinary regional food in cozy mountain refuges scattered among the peaks.

One of the most legendary towns in the Austrian Alps, Kitzbühel has been making ski history for more than 120 years. KitzSki encompasses three mountains Kitzbühel, Kirchberg and Mittersill offering 57 ski lifts and 143 miles of slopes on 96 trails, including the world-famous Streif downhill ski race course. Ikon Pass holders can also revel in Austrian strudel and other culinary delights, surrounded by stunning panoramic mountain views at one of the area's 60 unique huts and on-mountain restaurants.

Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day combined access to Dolomiti Superski's 12 mountains and seven-day access to Kitzbühel (including Kirchberg and Mittersill) on the Ikon Pass with no blackout dates, and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass, also with no blackout dates. There is no access on the Ikon Session Pass.

"The addition of Dolomiti Superski in Italy and Kitzbühel in Austria offers Ikon Pass holders European access to some of the most renowned terrain and quintessential winter experiences in the Alps," said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. "We are continually looking for opportunities that expand pass holder access to global experiences with special destinations that share the spirit of the Ikon Pass community, and these iconic European destinations do just that."

"Dolomiti Superski looks to further develop overseas markets and partnering with the Ikon Pass and its leading global ski network is an ideal way to achieve this goal. We are very proud to be part of the Ikon Pass community, representing Italy and Europe," said Dr. Marco Pappalardo, Marketing Director, Dolomiti Superski. "We are sure the stunning landscape and unique experiences found in the Dolomites will charm Ikon Pass holders and bring many new skiers and riders to the Italian Alps."

"Over the years, Kitzbühel has been named the World's Best Ski Resort, famous for its perfectly shaped ski pistes, varied terrain, outstanding on-mountain huts and restaurants, and stunning scenery," said Christian Wörister and Anton Bodner, Board of Directors members, KitzSki. "We are thrilled to be the first Austrian destination to join the Ikon Pass community. This partnership is an important step as we look ahead and expand our international presence by exposing new skiers and riders to all our mountains offer."

The Ikon Pass unlocks adventure with access to 47 iconic winter destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and is a collaboration of industry leaders Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Skiing Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Taos Ski Valley, Windham Mountain, Schweitzer, Dolomiti Superski, KitzSki, Zermatt, Thredbo, Mt Buller, Niseko United, Valle Nevado, and NZ Ski. Each demonstrates integrity, character and independence that is reflected in their mountains and guests.

Ikon Pass Stats

Destinations: 47

Continents: 5

Countries: 9

States: 15

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 393,681*

Trails: 6,229

Lifts: 1,278

*Does not include CMH stats

The Ikon Pass is available now at www.ikonpass.com.

