Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) is pleased to announce the addition of Gordon Kerr as Head of European Research. Gordon will be based in London and will oversee KBRA's research efforts in Europe and the UK.

Prior to joining KBRA, Gordon was head of European structured finance and covered bond research at DBRS Morningstar for eight years, publishing topical research on structured finance and covered bonds. His other responsibilities included taking the lead in global ESG research and outreach, as well as heading a team of data analysts responsible for developing tools, models, and market information analysis. Prior to DBRS, Gordon spent nine years in research and trading at Citigroup, where he covered securitised products, covered bonds, and corporate credit.

"As we continue to expand, we are excited to have Gordon lead our European research effort," Mauricio Noe and Yee Cent Wong, Co-Heads of Europe, said. "He is well known and respected for his strategic research and ESG background, and we look forward to Gordon elevating KBRA's thought leadership effort in the European marketplace."

Gordon's addition to the team is another step in KBRA's goal of expanding its footprint in Europe and the UK, where the company has offices in London and Dublin.

