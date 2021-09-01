- (PLX AI) - Norwegian Air to sell up to 11.84% of the share capital on behalf of Structured Sale creditors.
- • The net proceeds from the Structured Sale Process will be distributed to the Structured Sale Creditors in due course, in accordance with the Dividend Claim Terms
- • Dividend Claims in an approximate amount of NOK 1.1 billion will be converted to approximately 125 million additional new shares in the Company (No-Sale Conversion Shares) and issued to No-Sale Creditors on or about the No-Sale Conversion Date in accordance with the Dividend Claim Terms
