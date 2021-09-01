Venture fund invests in serial entrepreneur late-stage equity blockchain companies

Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - True Global Ventures (TGV) announced its recently closed True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV 4 Plus) Fund, the world's first truly global blockchain equity fund was oversubscribed-surpassing its US$100 million target. The fund is dedicated to blockchain companies, primarily in late-stage Series B and C across four verticals: Entertainment, infrastructure, financial services, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/95161_1f1eb3ad04e2e9d7_001full.jpg

The TGV 4 Plus fund has invested in five companies to date: Animoca Brands, unicorn global market leader in "Play-to-Earn" blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Forge Global, global market leader in secondary private markets; The Sandbox, global market leader in gaming metaverse; Canada Computational Unlimited, Bitcoin mining company with 100% renewable energy and QuantumRock, AI asset management market leader. Under TGV 4 Plus, these portfolio companies have seen material value creation and commercial traction in the past months.

Eric Munson, CIO & Founder, Adit Ventures, said, "We've been impressed by TGV's unique deal sourcing and selection of bold entrepreneurs and companies globally. This has enabled us to deliver outsized returns across all our family, friends and investor partners."

Financial institutions are a key growth driver as they look to deploy blockchain applications in NFTs, enterprise blockchain solutions, digital identities, digital currencies, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Increased commercial adoption of distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) such as blockchain will accelerate the mainstream adoption of digital currencies.

With the growing recognition of blockchain equity as an asset class, TGV plans for more equity funding rounds, following the TGV 4 Plus Fund launch.

TGV 4 Plus' 40 partners contributed 27% of the fund, together with entrepreneurs, business angels, family offices and institutional investors, many with co-investment rights in future equity rounds. The partners help portfolio companies with commercial relationships, investment promotions, introductions to VCs, loans, and private equity firms for refinancing, and company acquisitions and exits.

"The TGV team continues to demonstrate their incredible value add to their portfolio companies by helping them not only with client introductions but also with next round financing and ultimately exits," said Howard Morgan, Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital.

The 57th True Global Ventures Conference: Bridge between Nordics and North America will be held on September 16, 2021. Visit www.tgv4plus.com for more information.

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global Venture Capital firm built by a group of serial entrepreneurs with a solid track record of investing their own money together with Limited Partners into early and late-stage ventures run by serial entrepreneurs. Portfolio companies leverage technology, data, AI and blockchain as a competitive advantage to drive change with proven products. TGV is present in 20 cities: Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Stockholm, Paris, Warsaw, New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver, among others. Visit us at www.tgv4plus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media contact: info@trueglobalventures.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95161